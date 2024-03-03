6 Of The Most Luxurious Acura Models Ever Made

Honda brought its upscale Acura label to the United States in 1986 and, as of 2016, the luxury carmaker had sold 4.2 million vehicles in the U.S. The company has consistently sold between 150,000 and 200,000 vehicles annually in recent years, and over 50% of those sales were in America.

Acuras are only sold in North America; Honda opts to offer similar models in other markets under the Honda label. Honda was actually the first Japanese carmaker to spawn a separate luxury brand; Nissan followed with Infiniti in 1989 and Toyota sprung off Lexus that same year.

While Honda was ahead of the curve in establishing a separate luxury brand, it has lagged in building an Acura-branded electric vehicle. Acura dealerships began taking deposits on the brand's first-ever EV, the ZDX, last December. With that high-performance crossover on the way, let's take a closer look at five of Acura's most luxurious models from almost 40 years of production.