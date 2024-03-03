6 Of The Most Luxurious Acura Models Ever Made
Honda brought its upscale Acura label to the United States in 1986 and, as of 2016, the luxury carmaker had sold 4.2 million vehicles in the U.S. The company has consistently sold between 150,000 and 200,000 vehicles annually in recent years, and over 50% of those sales were in America.
Acuras are only sold in North America; Honda opts to offer similar models in other markets under the Honda label. Honda was actually the first Japanese carmaker to spawn a separate luxury brand; Nissan followed with Infiniti in 1989 and Toyota sprung off Lexus that same year.
While Honda was ahead of the curve in establishing a separate luxury brand, it has lagged in building an Acura-branded electric vehicle. Acura dealerships began taking deposits on the brand's first-ever EV, the ZDX, last December. With that high-performance crossover on the way, let's take a closer look at five of Acura's most luxurious models from almost 40 years of production.
Legend
Although the standards for luxury have advanced many miles since its debut, the first-generation Legend set standards for Japanese-made cars of the era in terms of comfort, high quality materials, and features. The Legend was Acura's first-ever model and was introduced in March of 1986. It got Honda's very first V6 engine, a 2.5 liter, 151 horsepower SOHC powerplant with multi-port fuel injection, a major innovation in an era where even other luxury cars depended on a carburetor. The Legend rode smoothly on a four-wheel independent suspension with double wishbones in front and changed gears with either a fivee-speed manual transmission or four-speed automatic.
The L trim level added leather-trimmed seats, door panels, and steering wheel along with a powered 4-way driver's seat and side mirror defoggers. In 1988, the engine grew to 2.7 liters and anti-lock brakes were added as an option on the Legend L. In addition, the top-level LS trim version got a 10-way power driver's seat. The following year, the rear suspension was upgraded to double wishbones and all Legends got the driver's side airbag as standard equipment. Walnut trim was added to the center console in 1990, and a full redesign came in 1991. The Legend was dropped after the 1995 model year and replaced by the 3.5 RL, but it cleared the road for Acura's subsequent success.
RL
The 3.5 RL was in production from 1996 through 2004 and served as a bridge from the Legend to Acura's 21st Century models. The numerical portion of the model name was dropped for the 2004 model year, and the second-generation RL, which would last from 2004 to 2008, got some technological and luxury upgrades to go with its new badge. Leather seats and a five-speed automatic transmission were standard, and the cabin featured a 10-speaker Bose sound system and six-disc CD changer. The dash also held an eight-inch infotainment screen with a DVD-based navigation system. The 3.5-liter V6 put its 290 horsepower and 256 foot-pounds of torque to the road via an intelligent all-wheel drive system with limited-slip differentials on both axles. These features didn't compromise performance, either: the 2008 RL put up a respectable 0-60 time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.
The version that followed for the 2009 model year got new, more adjustable seats and an upgraded noise-canceling sound system. Another added feature that was years ahead of its time was a collision avoidance system with active braking.
MDX
Acura introduced the MDX in 2001, using the Honda Global platform on which the Accord and Odyssey were based. The MDX had a 3.5 liter V6 and an automatic 4WD system that anticipated loss of traction and also featured a driver-selectable full-time 4WD mode. Leather seats and a moonroof were standard equipment on all MDXs beginning with the second generation in 2007. That generation also saw updated safety features like adaptive cruise control and a collision avoidance system. The third generation debuted in 2014, adding a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The MDX got another major update for the 2022 model year, and the latest version is the most luxurious of the four generations. The updated MDX is built for luxury from the ground up, featuring a 12.3-inch infotainment and navigation system, 12-inch digital dashboard, 16-way adjustable front seats, and 16 speaker sound system. The MDX has been popular since its release, with more than a million sold.
TLX
Even a luxury carmaker like Acura has to have an entry-level vehicle, and for Acura that car is the TLX. It first appeared in 2015 as a replacement for the just-discontinued TL. In base trim, the TLX was front-wheel-drive with a 280 horsepower 3.5-liter V6. A Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) version was also available. The TLX got a full update in 2018, with overhauled styling, more comprehensive driver-assist features, and several sporty updates, including a change to the drivetrain options, with base trim getting a comparatively sane 2.6-liter four-cylinder at 200hp, while the high-end option came with a 3.5-liter V6 monster laying down 290.
Acura updated the TLX again in 2021, upgrading the base model's engine to a 272 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged I4. Acura also made changes to improve the daily drive, including multidirectional cameras and new features for the AcuraWatch driver assist system. The company spiffed up the interior too, adding quality-of-life improvements like soft leather seats, padded arm rests, and an onboard WiFi hotspot.
ZDX
The upcoming electric SUV won't be the first Acura to wear the ZDX badge; it was used on a gas-powered hatchback crossover from 2010 through 2013. The original ZDX sold just 5,544 units during its brief run,despite luxury flourishes and a forward-looking crossover form factor. The 2013 Acura ZDX was feature-rich: even base models came standard with heated and cooled front seats and a 435 watt sound system. Lane departure and collision warning systems were also standard on the seemingly humble hatchback.
As noted, the original ZDX didn't last long. However, Acura intends to revitalize the brand with the company's first battery-electric vehicle. Reservations for the new 2024 ZDX EV are already open and prices start at $64,500, with performance models pushing $70,000. The new electric ZDX is being built in partnership with General Motors and is part of Honda's ongoing project to produce only electric vehicles by 2040.
NSX
The NSX was Acura's entry into the supercar segment, but since its debut in 1990 has never failed to uphold the upscale reputation of the badge it wears on its hood. The original NSX was developed in a partnership with the Italian engineering company Pininfarina. It had a 270-horsepower mid-mounted V6 engine, Formula 1-inspired body design, and relatively austere cockpit. The first update in 2001 brought a stronger engine and several upgrades to the interior, including power-adjustable leather seats and a GPS navigation system. The NSX was shelved in 2005, but returned in 2015 with a hybrid drivetrain that produced a combined 573 horsepower and an even more refined cabin.
Particularly by supercar standards, the NSX offered a comfortable ride and a fair number of cockpit features. The 2022 model included onboard navigation, Apple and Android compatibility, and even a few USB ports, all standard. Its hybrid engine even gave it 21 mpg, unheard of in a supercar. The performance specs were no less solid, with 0-60 under 3 seconds and a 191mph top speed. Sadly, Honda ended production of the NSX after the 2023 model year.