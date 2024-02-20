Are Acura Vehicles Made In Japan Or The USA?

It's logical to think that Acura cars are made in Japan. After all, it's Honda's luxury division, and Honda is one of Japan's most powerful motor exports. However, it might surprise you to know that Acura vehicles are in fact made in the United States — in Ohio.

It began in 1981 when Honda executives were mulling the idea of injecting some luxury and Western manufacturing into Honda. The obvious thing may have been to add a new luxurious and powerful sedan to the Honda lineup, and the suits considered that. The issue, though, was that the Japanese brand had built a reputation for reliability and cost-effectiveness but didn't have a strong enough presence in luxury. They feared customers would balk at buying a high-end car wearing a Honda badge.

So, in 1984, American Honda president Yoshihide Munekuni, a few other high-level executives, and interested potential dealers met to discuss creating a new channel for the new brand. The idea was essentially new dealerships, networks, and sales systems separate from Honda. About two years later, on March 27, 1986, the Acura dealerships went live in the United States.