Every Major Luxury Car Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Luxury cars, besides a sprawling country home or a Sunseeker yacht, are possibly the ultimate status symbol. While they may be seen as an extravagance, American drivers spent approximately 84 billion hours behind the wheel in 2015. Though the recent pandemic and subsequent changes to working methods may have reduced this figure, many people spend enough time driving to rationalize owning a nice vehicle.
When we think of luxury cars, the mind is often drawn to opulent vehicles like Bugattis and Rolls-Royces. However, while these are undoubtedly luxurious, they only account for a fraction of the market, and instead it is the luxury marques we see most often on the freeway that could actually be considered major brands. These cars provide higher levels of comfort, a better fit and finish, premium accessories, and better build quality than their mass-market counterparts, while still being attainable for a large section of society.
With this in mind, the following major luxury brands are ranked according to their market share, comfort, safety, reliability, performance, and fuel economy (or range in the case of EV brands). The ranking will also consider their performance as recorded by quality indicators, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Consumer Reports, JD Power, Kelley Blue Book, and others. It should be noted that although these are ordered from "worst to best," they collectively represent the most popular luxury car brands on the market, which speaks to their reputation as quality, aspirational cars.
10. Lincoln
Lincoln was a trailblazer in the emerging SUV market of the 1990s, but its storied history dates over 100 years, when it was purchased by Ford to serve as a luxury branch to complement its popular, utilitarian vehicles. Its early automotive works of art have been owned by President Calvin Coolidge and architect Frank Lloyd Wright (who knew a thing or two about aesthetics) and inspired movies and literature, including Michael Connelly's "The Lincoln Lawyer." Yet, for all its homegrown success, this respected American luxury marque never made a significant impression on the lucrative European market.
Today, Lincoln is responsible for some fine automobiles, including its flagship Navigator SUV. Still, total Lincoln sales have slumped, with 2022 figures showing the worst year since 2013 in the U.S. There has also been some reporting of mechanical problems, with its flagship Navigator experiencing issues with its engine, electronics, and safety systems. However, there were only two recalls in 2022 due to minor trailer brake and running light failures.
Overall, Lincoln is a luxury car manufacturer known for its comfortable, well-appointed vehicles and excellent build quality and styling. But, perhaps due to its exclusivity, it occupies less than one percent of the US market and barely makes a dent in exports. As such, it ranks poorly among its peers but is a quality brand nonetheless, provided you have deep enough pockets.
9. Volvo
Gone are the days when Volvo used to be a brand known for its boxy designs that were more practical than aspirational. The Swedish manufacturer has seriously upped its game in recent years, with a product line comprising some stunning and well-built sedans and SUVs that almost meet the same high standards as the top German marques. Thanks to this transformation, the brand is experiencing a renaissance among the big league of luxury vehicles, which have proved to be as popular overseas as Ikea meatballs served with lingonberry sauce.
The mid-range XC60 SUV is Volvo's top-selling model, followed by the XC40 and the flagship XC90, each of which could be classed as luxury vehicles due to their superior comfort and high-end features. Yet it hasn't exactly gone smoothly for Volvo lately, with the XC60, in particular, having been given three recalls due to a faulty child restraint system, some potentially dangerous steering problems, and battery issues that could result in a loss of power.
While that news may be concerning to some, the bigger picture is far more reassuring, as in 2021, eleven cars in the Volvo fleet received five-star safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), making them among the safest brands on the road. Yet the Gothenburg-based company does not rank higher on this list, as it is simply outclassed in terms of luxury compared to its European cousins.
8. BMW
As one of the world's most celebrated luxury car brands, Bayerische Motoren Wersche GmbH, or BMW as it's better known, rose phoenix-like from a financially-stricken mid-20th century Europe to become a watchword in quality and elegance. Its fleet of luxury sedans and SUVs is shipped worldwide, making it the largest automotive exporter for many successive years, and it has its largest production plant in South Carolina, USA. With that said, its largest importer is China, with 33 percent of sales in 2022, compared to 15 percent for the United States.
While BMW's 5 Series and 7 Series have been popular fixtures of the luxury car market for decades, it has recently made a significant impact with its X3 and X5 luxury SUVs. As a manufacturer, it leaves no stone unturned, as it also produces performance coupes, motorcycles, and hatchbacks, to name a few. Maybe it's just teething problems, but no automotive company has a squeaky clean record, and BMW has faced some complaints regarding the latest X5 and its hybrid variant, including drivetrain and transmission issues. There have been recalls in recent years relating to the "X" series involving child restraint seat anchors and an airbag inflator, but these have since been rectified.
In all, BMW is one of the world's greatest automotive companies, revered worldwide. Despite a few shortcomings along its over 100-year history, it continues to be a stalwart of progressive and innovative design, as evidenced by its growing range of hybrids and EVs, including the new iX. Yet the Marque has been trailing in some recent reliability and quality polls; hence it ranks relatively low on this list.
7. Mercedes-Benz
It's almost 140 years since Carl Benz unveiled the first ever motor car, and to say that it changed the world would be a massive understatement. The "horseless carriage" would become a defining feature of the 20th century, as Benz became Daimler AG and then Mercedes-Benz AG. The company needs little introduction, as one of the world's leading manufacturers of luxury automobiles that continues to go from strength to strength, with series such as the E-Class and S-Class sedans, GLE and GLS SUVs, and uber-luxury Maybach line leading the pack.
On the whole, Mercedes has proven to meet the high standards of quality and safety that you should expect from a vehicle that may cost well over $100,000, but there have been a few bumps in the road. Most recently, these include the luxury S-Class, which experienced some rather worrying phantom braking issues, as reported to the NHTSA, as well as some lesser electrical issues that were serious enough to warrant two recalls.
Once you iron out the creases, Mercedes deserves a place on any list of luxury automobiles. It combines heritage, comfort, style, and progressive thinking, all reflected in its successful motorsports branch as well as its impressive line of electric vehicles. These include the EQ series of sedans and SUVs that give insight into where the company is heading in the not-too-distant future, once the EU consigns fossil-fuelled cars to history.
6. Tesla
Like its CEO Elon Musk, Tesla is a company that polarizes public opinion. It has courted controversy throughout its relatively short lifespan due to its questionable workplace culture, sketchy business practices, and safety concerns relating to its Autopilot driver assist technology. And yet we seem to love the product, with options including the Model 3, Model Y, and Model S sedans and Model X crossover SUV selling like hotcakes, both at home in the U.S. and abroad.
One of the most pressing issues with Tesla vehicles is software-based and affects the Autopilot self-driving feature. While these gremlins are often remedied without requiring a trip to a mechanic, they still qualify as recalls, which have affected four million vehicles since January 2022. No matter if it has the best PR team on the planet and the wealthiest man in the world at the helm, this simply looks bad on paper, even when Tesla insists that nobody has been harmed as a result of its failings.
So why does Tesla continue to thrive? Simply put, they are excellent machines that marry top-notch styling, features, handling, range, and performance with acceleration that would put a race car through its paces. The company also came about when environmental issues were at the forefront of public concern, almost single-handedly spearheading an EV revolution right when the world demanded a solution. Perhaps, if only for that, it deserves some leeway.
5. Cadillac
Cadillac has long ranked among the most iconic car brands in America. It has many star devotees, from Frank Sinatra to Ben Affleck, and has been featured in countless movies and in songs by Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Rihanna, and Beyonce, to name a few. With a history of over 120 years, it has consistently progressed to maintain its formidable reputation as America's top luxury marque, focusing exclusively on sedans and SUVs.
These include the CT series of sedans and the XT series of SUV models, but it is best known for its flagship Escalade SUV. This has come under some criticism lately, including opinions that cast doubt on the expected reliability of its latest models, based on the fact that other vehicles from parent company General Motors have similar issues with their shared powertrain. That is not great news for a so-called market leader, but Cadillac's prestige precedes it, and those looking for a status symbol will likely be unperturbed.
Like its compatriot luxury car brand Lincoln, Cadillac still needs to set the export market alight, with its biggest importer (outside of domestic U.S. sales) being China by a considerable margin. This may change with the introduction of its Celestiq sedan and Lyriq SUV, which could become significant players in the electric vehicle segment.
4. Audi
Germany has long been associated with high-end automobiles that rank among the best in performance, build quality, and features. Here, Audi finds itself at the top of an exclusive tree as the best-ranked European brand, not just on this list but also by numerous quality aggregating sites, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index. While it may not boast the same heritage as Mercedes or the ubiquity of BMW, Audi is a marque that has never faltered in its pursuit of quality, and is a byword for understated automotive luxury.
Anyone seeking comfort, practicality, and exclusivity without being overly extravagant might consider an Audi. Its "A" series of sedans and "Q" series of SUVs offer typical German build quality and styling, with the upper-range A7 receiving high accolades for fuel economy and luggage space. Sure, these are aspirational cars, but Audi sedans offer four doors, a sizable trunk, and real-world usability while still being able to thrash around the Nurburgring on open track days. Meanwhile, Audi SUVs are praised in terms of performance, variety, and value, with its Q7, in particular, making a great impression on the automotive press and the car-buying public.
No car brand is perfect, and issues have been reported with the Audi Q5 SUV, in particular. But when it comes to build quality and reliability, Audi is only bested by Japanese luxury marques that have tried and tested records in conjunction with their mass-market siblings.
3. Acura
Acura is the luxury arm of Honda, and as such, it draws from a vast resource of experience and wealth in order to produce its Integra sport compact and TLX sport sedan, as well as its RDX and MDX SUVs. By combining comfort, performance, safety, and technology, the brand has proven itself within the luxury segment for its build quality, with its luxury crossover SUV MDX ranking exceptionally high for reliability on car aggregate sites
One notable thing with Acura is that its range is limited to just four base models, each with a few iterations and optional features that bump up the price. Indeed, there is a whole fleet of Honda vehicles to cater to everything else, meaning that with the luxury arm, the focus is on making its few models very good indeed. Meanwhile, compared to its American counterparts, the Acura range is reasonably priced, with the latest flagship SUV below $50,000.
While steering issues have been reported on several occasions with the 2023 Integra sedan, Acura is still one of the most dependable marques in the luxury segment and worthy of its high position on this ranking. It's also worth mentioning that when problems do arise, fixes are likely to cost much less than the equivalent repair on a Mercedes or Cadillac. As far as bang for your buck is concerned, the Acura is a strong contender here.
2. Infiniti
We wouldn't usually think of Nissan when discussing luxury brands, yet its Infiniti branch is just that, albeit a Nissan with a tuxedo and pearl cufflinks. And while many of the marques discussed here are similar in their styling, with Infiniti we see more unique sculpted profiles, with interiors that boast equally-impressive attention to detail.
Infiniti has six cars in its current range, consisting of two sedans, two crossovers, and two SUVs. While all share a great fit and finish and high-quality components, the flagships are expectedly higher specced, with the Q60 comparing favorably against the Lexus RC 350 and BMW M4. Recent recalls have been limited to just one for a faulty seat track, and, on the whole, the brand fares well in reliability tests.
If you are buying a luxury car to impress the neighbors as it sits on your driveway, then it's likely that a German or American machine might be more up your alley. However, if your purchase is based on value for money, as well as durability and comfort as you get from A to B, then an Infiniti is one of your best options. Having said that, there is one of its compatriot marques that goes one better still.
1. Lexus
Lexus exists somewhere near the forefront of the public consciousness as a luxury car manufacturer. Established in 1989, this relatively new premium brand doesn't have quite the same history or aspirational qualities as its deep-rooted American and European counterparts. Yet it combines luxury characteristics with the reliability and build quality that people have come to expect of its parent company, Toyota, and in this respect, it has a heritage that goes all the way back to 1926 Japan, which shows.
With a whopping ten SUVs and six sedans in its current fleet, of which nine are available as hybrids, Lexus has one of the more extensive product lines within the luxury segment. Recent models have all shared the same polarizing large trapezoid front grilles, which, love them or hate them, give the Lexus a unique design characteristic, setting it aside from the BMW copycats that are all too common in modern sedans and SUVs. While issues are not unheard of lately, most relate to excessive noise and vibration, which couldn't be seen as life-threatening. All things considered, the Lexus adeptly straddles the gaps between form, functionality, and luxury, while still representing excellent value.
Many factors must be considered when discussing the best of the major luxury car brands. These include heritage, stylistic flair, performance, features, build quality, reliability, and value for money, irrespective of their premium status. Lexus ticks all these boxes across its comprehensive product line and, as such, deserves to be placed at the top of this ranking. While all the other marques listed produce some exemplary vehicles in their own right, as far as the best of the best is concerned, Lexus has to come first.