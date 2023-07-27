Every Major Luxury Car Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Luxury cars, besides a sprawling country home or a Sunseeker yacht, are possibly the ultimate status symbol. While they may be seen as an extravagance, American drivers spent approximately 84 billion hours behind the wheel in 2015. Though the recent pandemic and subsequent changes to working methods may have reduced this figure, many people spend enough time driving to rationalize owning a nice vehicle.

When we think of luxury cars, the mind is often drawn to opulent vehicles like Bugattis and Rolls-Royces. However, while these are undoubtedly luxurious, they only account for a fraction of the market, and instead it is the luxury marques we see most often on the freeway that could actually be considered major brands. These cars provide higher levels of comfort, a better fit and finish, premium accessories, and better build quality than their mass-market counterparts, while still being attainable for a large section of society.

With this in mind, the following major luxury brands are ranked according to their market share, comfort, safety, reliability, performance, and fuel economy (or range in the case of EV brands). The ranking will also consider their performance as recorded by quality indicators, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Consumer Reports, JD Power, Kelley Blue Book, and others. It should be noted that although these are ordered from "worst to best," they collectively represent the most popular luxury car brands on the market, which speaks to their reputation as quality, aspirational cars.