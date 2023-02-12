10 Cars In Frank Sinatra's Collection That Prove He Had Great Taste

Few artists have left as great an impression on 20th-century popular music as Frank Sinatra. From his humble beginnings in Hoboken, New Jersey, to the bright lights of Manhattan and the Las Vegas Strip, Sinatra became a dominant musical force thanks to his distinctive voice and big band-style jazz-inflected songs that could be loosely categorized as swing.

As a member of the notorious "Rat Pack" alongside fellow hellraisers Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford, Sinatra became synonymous with 1950s excess and a poster boy for the post-war American Dream. Musically, however, he was always focused and disciplined and a natural talent on stage and in the studio. In later years, he worked with such lauded arrangers and composers as Quincy Jones and Antonio Carlos Jobim, making him all the more accessible to the public's ear with a rich and diverse catalog and an unquestionably unique style.

Sinatra was also known for being effortlessly cool. His laid-back attitude on and off stage, his impeccable clothing, and his confident swagger sucked the air out of any room he entered. What is not so widely known is that behind the style and the music, Frank was something of a petrolhead, having owned several of the most exclusive vehicles from European and American manufacturers. Here we will look at 10 cars that prove "Old Blue Eyes" had an immaculate sense of taste that extended beyond his trilby hat and tailored suits and onto his garage forecourt.