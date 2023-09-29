The Most Luxurious Features Of Honda's Most Expensive Vehicle

The 2023 Honda Passport is the brand's most expensive vehicle. In the strictest sense, it's not an all-out luxury conveyance, but Honda ensured the Passport has what buyers expect from a premium flagship SUV. Honda gave the Passport a significant freshening up for the 2022 model year with its redesigned façade, and the inclusion of a standard i-VTM4 all-wheel drivetrain. Moreover, the Passport Trailsport made headwinds with its adventure-ready vibe.

The Honda Passport has three trim levels, and all share a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, sending power to all four wheels using a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The base Passport EX-L starts at about $42,500. It boasts features like LED headlights, 20-inch wheels, tri-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, a seven-speaker audio system, a sunroof, leather upholstery, and heated front seats with power adjustments and memory settings.

In addition, all Passport variants come standard with an array of advanced driving assistance tech: adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, and front & rear parking sensors.