The Most Luxurious Features Of Honda's Most Expensive Vehicle
The 2023 Honda Passport is the brand's most expensive vehicle. In the strictest sense, it's not an all-out luxury conveyance, but Honda ensured the Passport has what buyers expect from a premium flagship SUV. Honda gave the Passport a significant freshening up for the 2022 model year with its redesigned façade, and the inclusion of a standard i-VTM4 all-wheel drivetrain. Moreover, the Passport Trailsport made headwinds with its adventure-ready vibe.
The Honda Passport has three trim levels, and all share a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, sending power to all four wheels using a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The base Passport EX-L starts at about $42,500. It boasts features like LED headlights, 20-inch wheels, tri-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, a seven-speaker audio system, a sunroof, leather upholstery, and heated front seats with power adjustments and memory settings.
In addition, all Passport variants come standard with an array of advanced driving assistance tech: adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, and front & rear parking sensors.
2023 Honda Passport: Ruggedly Luxurious
The mid-tier Honda Passport Trailsport starts at around $45,000. It's the most rugged and has standard 18-inch alloy wheels, meatier all-terrain tires, power-folding wing mirrors, navigation, ambient interior lighting, roof rails, and a 115-volt outlet.
However, the range-topping Honda Passport Elite is the most expensive and offers more creature comforts for its sub-$48,000 base price. It adds custom 20-inch wheels, LED fog lamps, ventilated front seats, heated front and rear outboard seats, a heated steering wheel, rear seat climate controls, and a 10-speaker audio system with HondaLink.
Moreover, the Passport Elite is available with optional package upgrades. The $2,900 HPD (Honda Performance Development) Bronze Package includes bespoke 20-inch bronze wheels, fender flares, HPD decals, and specific lower door trims. You could select the HPD Black Package for the same price, including dark-themed wheels and exterior accessories.
Finally, the $745 Utility Package adds crossbars, a kick sensor for the tailgate, and a trailer hitch. All Honda Passports have a 5,000-pound max towing capacity.