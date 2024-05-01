10 Hondas With The Most Recalls

When it comes to cars, we always hear about the flashy new features, sleek designs, and crazy stats brands want us to focus on. However, another markedly less flashy side can be just as interesting — the recalls. They're the auto industry's classic "oops" moments, and cover problems that range from minor annoyances to major safety issues.

Honda, like all major car manufacturers, has had its share of recalls. According to Autoweek, a recent recall involved 248,999 vehicles for potential engine damage due to premature connecting rod bearing wear on certain Honda products. However, there is a bright side. Recalls show a company's commitment to keeping us safe and willingness to fix its mistakes. Honda provides information about safety recalls announced in the past 15 calendar years on their official website. All safety recall repairs are free at authorized Honda dealers, which is a reassuring policy if you are a current or prospective owner.

Still, it's important to know about any safety issues before you invest in a new car. So, if you're in the market for a used Honda, check this list first before signing on the dotted line.