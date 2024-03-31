10 Used Honda Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs
Honda has a reputation for making some of the safest, most reliable cars on the road. Countless owners will attest to their Honda's faultless years of service, and it's true that, on the whole, Honda remains a reliable brand. However, not every one of the automaker's cars is quite so bulletproof.
Some model years stand out as particularly troublesome, with hundreds of owners reporting faults and multiple recalls issued in many cases. These troublesome cars include many of Honda's most popular models and cover a range of ages from near-classic to just a few years old.
SlashGear compiled safety data from the NHTSA including recalls, active investigations, and consumer complaints to create a list of model years worth avoiding if you're looking for a reliable used car. Each one has proven to be markedly less reliable than Honda's average, with issues that the brand took back to the drawing board for future vehicle generations.
2018 Honda Accord
Honda debuted its 10th-generation Accord for the 2018 model year, featuring updated styling, tech, and a new range of powertrain options. Unfortunately, it seems the freshly launched generation had some teething troubles, with NHTSA data recording five recalls and 1,031 owner complaints. The most recent recall was issued on December 18th, 2023, and concerns a faulty fuel pump that might fail while driving. This isn't the first recall related to the fuel pump either, as the 2018 Accord previously received another recall regarding the same part on May 28th, 2020.
The most common area for consumer complaints was the car's brakes, with owners reporting various issues including premature wear and persistent false braking system warning lights. Another common area of complaint was the engine, with multiple drivers reporting head gasket failure. Owner reports also back up the concerns cited in the fuel pump recall, with over 100 drivers reporting failures regarding the fuel pump system.
Perhaps the most concerning complaints of all, however, are those regarding the car's forward collision avoidance system. Hundreds of drivers have alleged that their cars have suddenly braked with nothing seemingly obstructing their path, causing them to rapidly lose speed on the road and putting them at risk of colliding with traffic. NHTSA has received six reports of minor injuries caused by alleged faulty emergency braking, and as of this writing, is actively investigating the issue.
2008 Honda CR-V
The third-generation CR-V crossover was a big commercial success, sporting the practicality, economy, and sensibility that buyers expected from a Honda. It combined the higher ride height of an SUV with the comfort of a passenger car, helping to push crossovers ever further into the mainstream while providing a healthy boost to its maker's bottom line. However, in recent years the 2008 model year CR-V has been plagued with multiple recalls and numerous complaints, somewhat tainting its reputation as an unbridled success for Honda.
According to the NHTSA, 11 recalls have been issued for the 2008 CR-V, nine of which concern its airbags. The dates of these recalls stretch from February 2016 through June 2019, with each concern originating from the defective Takata airbags fitted to a small number of CR-Vs. The Takata recall, it should be noted, was extremely broad in scale, affecting many of Honda's most popular models alongside several other leading manufacturers.
However, what lands the 2008 CR-V on this list is that it also suffers from two model-specific failure points, as well as consumer complaints. In particular, corrosion seems to be a recurring issue, with one corrosion-related recall issued in 2023 and a high number of drivers reporting corrosion of the rear subframe. The automatic locking doors are also a very common point of failure, with hundreds of owners reporting doors locking or unlocking on their own, often while the car was driving.
2016 Honda Pilot
Honda's popular Pilot SUV was overhauled for the 2016 model year, debuting significantly more modern looks than its predecessor and a smattering of new cabin tech. The car's powertrain options were also refreshed for the new generation, although the updated componentry seems responsible for a temporary blip in Honda's build quality. The 2016 Pilot has been subject to six recalls by the NHTSA, with a wide range of problems highlighted. One recall from 2021 states that a faulty hood latch striker can result in the hood flying open while driving, while another from 2023 concerns a manufacturing defect in the connecting rod bearing in the engine.
Not every 2016 Pilot is included in the 2023 recall, but drivers have reported extremely similar rod bearing failures in cars that supposedly do not have the faulty part. The model year has also been subject to over 1,100 complaints from drivers, around half of which center around issues with the car's electrical systems. Other common complaints include faulty fuel pumps and repeated warning lights about the emissions system accompanied by a loss of power.
2001 Honda Civic
With over 30 million examples sold since it first hit dealerships in 1973, the Civic is Honda's best-selling model to date. A big part of its appeal has always been its affordability and reliability, but there are a few less dependable Civic model years that are worth avoiding. The 2001 model year is one of the most frequently complained about, with over 1,100 complaints made to the NHTSA as of this writing. Many of those center around the car's airbags — the 2001 Civic was another model affected by the major Takata recall that eventually bankrupted the parts manufacturer.
However, the 2001 Civic also suffers a higher than average number of reports of powertrain problems, with transmission failure a particularly common failure point. A high number of owners have alleged transmission failure at high speed, with minimal or no warning given before the failure took place. To date, Honda has not issued a recall related to the transmission, and the NHTSA is not actively looking into the issue.
1998 Honda Accord
The 1998 Honda Accord has been subject to 19 recalls to date, although the majority of those concern minor issues with missing reflectors in a small number of models. However, several more serious recalls have also been issued. The most recent was in 2020 when Honda recalled nearly 1.5 million cars sold between 1996 and 2000 over concerns with potentially faulty airbag inflators. Two much earlier recalls, dating back to 2002 and 2003, center around a defective ignition switch. A large number of recent owner complaints lodged with the NHTSA also mention the ignition switch, with some reports alleging the car's engine shut off while on the road.
Reports are varied — some allege the engine cut out at lower speeds or while stationary, while some report driving at freeway speeds when the problem occurred. Given that Honda already issued a recall for the car's ignition, it may be that some of these issues stem from previous owners not taking their cars in for repairs as instructed by the manufacturer. Alternatively, it's possible that many other 1998 Accords also suffered from defective ignitions but weren't included in the initial recall. Either way, used buyers should give the model year a miss.
2017 Honda CR-V
The 2017 CR-V is another instance where Honda's overhaul of a popular model brings with it some blips in quality. SlashGear drove the car at launch and was impressed with its more distinctive styling and added safety tech compared to its predecessor, though not as sold on its CVT transmission. Still, the new generation of Honda's best-selling SUV appeared to be an iterative improvement overall, which is why it's a shame to find it topping the charts when it comes to consumer complaints.
The 2017 model received the most complaints of any CR-V to date, with more than 1,400 reports lodged with the NHTSA as of this writing. Over 100 of those complaints concern the forward collision avoidance system — the same system featured in the 2018 Accord — with the NHTSA actively investigating the issue. Other reports cite issues with the fuel injectors and various problems with the car's electrical systems. The 2017 model year is the worst for complaints but the 2018 CR-V doesn't fare much better, with over 1,300 complaints logged as of this writing.
2008 Honda Accord
Freshly revamped for the 2008 model year, the Honda Accord didn't rewrite the manufacturer's rulebook. It was conservatively styled, economical, and spacious — exactly what buyers would expect. A review by MotorTrend confirmed as much, although the outlet noted one unusual issue with their test vehicle — after 15,000 miles, the car needed both its front and rear brake pads and rotors replaced. This seemed strange as per MotorTrend, "you don't go through rear pads and rotors in under 15,000 miles, unless maybe you leave the parking brake on for a few hundred miles (we hadn't)."
It would turn out that scores of owners would share the same experience, with several hundred lodging complaints with the NHTSA. Over 500 complaints mention brakes, many complaining of premature wear, although Honda has never issued a recall for the problem. Instead, its nine recalls primarily concern the vehicle's defective airbags — like Honda's other models, that's down to parts supplier Takata. While the two areas above make up the majority of consumer complaints about the car, many drivers also reported issues with the engine and headlights.
2002 Honda Odyssey
Before SUVs became the default option for buyers looking for practical family haulers, minivans like the Honda Odyssey fulfilled that role. While the Odyssey was, for the most part, a reliable car, the 2002 model year proved not to live up to that reputation. It has received almost 1,000 NHTSA owners' complaints to date, over 600 of which concern the powertrain. Many of those complaints cite issues with the transmission, from persistent gear slipping to total failure at speed.
A recall was issued in 2004 for the Odyssey's transmission, with several other Honda and Acura models also affected by the same fault. According to Honda, a buildup of heat during certain conditions can cause damage to gear teeth or result in gear breakage in severe cases. Many owner complaints regarding the transmission were reported at least 10 years after the recall was issued, so it's difficult to ascertain exactly why the high reported failure rates persist. In some cases, it may be down to previous owners not taking the car in for repair as per the manufacturer's request. Whatever the cause, it's best to avoid the model year if possible — although it's worth noting that the 2001 and 2003 Odyssey also suffer from similarly high levels of complaints.
2006 Honda Civic Hybrid
Unlike some of the other cars here, the 2006 Honda Civic Hybrid doesn't have one Achilles heel that brings its overall reliability crashing down. Rather, it seems like the model year simply has a higher number of quality issues overall than most other Honda models. It's been subject to a total of 17 recalls, with over 1,400 complaints lodged with the NHTSA at the time of writing. Seven of those recalls concern faulty Takata airbags, but others range from a defective integrated motor assist system to a faulty rear wheel speed sensor. The latter issue affected 260,000 Civics built between 2006 and 2007.
Common problems cited by owners include a failing sun visor which can fall in front of the driver and obstruct their vision, issues with the rear suspension, and various engine and cooling issues. Alongside the 2006 model year, the 2007 model year Civic Hybrid is also a poor performer, receiving a similarly high number of owner complaints.
2003 Honda Accord
The 2003 Honda Accord takes the unenviable prize of being both the most frequently recalled and the most complained about Honda to date, with 24 recalls and more than 2,000 complaints according to NHTSA data. Ten of those recalls concerned various exterior lighting defects and nine further recalls concerned faulty Takata airbags, but another five were unrelated to both of those issues.
A 2004 recall, the same one that affected the Odyssey minivan, was supposed to fix issues regarding the chance of transmission failure. With over 900 NHTSA complaints citing the powertrain as a problem, with many of those specifying transmission issues, it seems like the recall was not quite as effective as many owners would have liked. Owners also reported issues with their cars' braking systems, concerns surrounding the quality of various engine components, and various issues with electrical systems. If there's one Honda model year that's absolutely worth avoiding for used car buyers, it's the 2003 Accord.
Our selection methodology
With so many of Honda's cars considered to be reliable, used car buyers should make sure they steer well clear of the few problematic models. To build this list of the worst performers, SlashGear compiled data from the NHTSA stretching back to 1990, taking into account both owner complaints and recalls. Owner complaints were our primary selection criteria, with each car above suffering a significantly higher number of complaints than average.
We also included recalls in our selection criteria, as the more recalls there are for any given car, the harder it can be to ensure a used example has had all of them remedied. We found that in many cases in our data where a significant recall was issued for a certain model, owners continued to complain of faults regarding that part for years after the initial recall was issued. While this isn't designed to be an exhaustive list of every less reliable Honda on the used market, buyers gain a general idea of some of the worst offenders to stay away from if possible.