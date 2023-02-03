Honda And Acura Release Do Not Drive Warning Affecting Over 8,000 Vehicles

The Takata Air Bag recall has been an ongoing concern. Affected airbags have a defect in the design where the airbags can potentially detonate without sensing a crash. Unfortunately, a number of deaths has been linked to the recall, including the occupant of a Ford Ranger late last year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will occasionally put out a "Do Not Drive" warning for vehicles it has determined to be particularly vulnerable to the defect.

Today, an NHTSA press release stated that "Approximately 8,200" Acura and Honda vehicles from the 2001 to 2003 model years have been upgraded to "Do Not Drive." Fortunately, there is a fix available free of charge to anyone who has an affected vehicle. This is not a repair you can shrug off and get sorted out later as the affected cars represent a serious hazard. Ann Carlson, the Acting Administrator of the NHTSA states: "If you have a vehicle with a recalled Takata Alpha air bag, you must get it repaired now – for free. These inflators are two decades old now, and they pose a 50% chance of rupturing in even a minor crash. Don't gamble with your life or the life of someone you love – schedule your free repair today before it's too late..."