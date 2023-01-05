BMW Recalls Over 14K EVs For Battery Issue That Could Cause Loss Of Power

Electric vehicles and hybrids are complex machines. A pure EV may not have the same mechanical failures as a gasoline powered vehicle like blown head gaskets, exhaust problems, and a litany of other things, but any given EV is still an incredibly intricate piece of hardware. There are practically endless lines of code powering the array of sensors and onboard diagnostics. Not to mention the battery-related equipment to make sure your EV's power source is behaving correctly.

With that complexity comes recalls, the unfortunate reality of manufacturing cars on any scale. Recently, Tesla was able to send out a wireless recall fix to affected vehicles, but that's not always the case. In June of last year, BMW was alerted of an issue with the high voltage battery control unit in its new line of hybrids that could potentially cause a total loss of power while operating the vehicle. In December of last year, BMW decided that it needed to recall the affected vehicles, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report.