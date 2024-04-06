12 Used Trucks You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs
It's no secret that drivers in the U.S. like their pickups. In 2022, trucks amounted to around 20% of all vehicle sales in the states, edging out sedans. Trucks offer many features that a four-door car can't, but when it comes to buying a used truck, drivers should do their homework.
Buying a new vehicle always involves some risk, especially regarding how fast it depreciates. That doesn't mean a used truck is always a better deal, however. Safety recalls can indicate how much of a headache it is to own a particular truck and can help prospective buyers avoid potentially dangerous vehicles that haven't received the appropriate repairs. There's a lot to consider, from safety ratings to recalls to what drivers think after racking up both highway and off-road miles.
Although the Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado, and Ram pickups were all best-sellers in 2022, not every model year is a winner if you're in the market for a used truck. These are the pickup trucks to steer clear of if you're shopping for a used model.
2006 Ford F-150
Everyone knows that a good truck can last hundreds of thousands of miles, so it's not unheard of to see a 2006 Ford F-150 on the road decades later. However, based on various consumer complaints, F-150s circa 2004 to 2006 may not be on the road with their original engines.
Ford's tenth generation F-150, with models spanning 1997 to 2004, was its worst and things hadn't improved much by 2006. The Ford 5.4L motor — aka the Triton — spurred countless consumer complaints starting in 2004, spanning the 2006 F-150 model, too. Complaints to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about the Triton engine include everything from excess vibration to spark plug issues to fuel pump failure. For the 2006 model, the top complaints were regarding fuel pump corrosion, which caused the pickup to stall.
Not only that, but the 2006 Ford F-150 had the most recalls of the 2004 to 2006 models. NHTSA data specifies that the 2006 F-150 has been recalled 14 times with issues like inadvertent airbag deployment, brake warning light problems, and windshield wiper motor malfunctions. However, it's worth noting that many recalls on this truck revolve around aftermarket equipment, so if you do buy a 2006 F-150, keep an eye out for possibly faulty aftermarket parts like low-quality headlamps and unevenly worn tires.
2006 Dodge Ram 1500
Dodge is another generally trustworthy truck brand, but that doesn't mean every model is a hit. Owners and drivers have called the 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 unreliable. In fact, the truck was given a Beware of the Clunker sticker by CarComplaints based on over 1,000 complaints. The most reported issue with the 2006 Ram was AC and heating, while engine problems were a close second. The worst problems, summed up in user reviews, are said to be shaking while braking, excess engine noise while idling, and an inordinate amount of rust.
The 2006 Ram 1500 has also been the subject of 16 NHTSA recalls. Some are severe safety issues, like ruptured airbag inflators and seatbelt problems that could impact children's car seats. Other recalls are minor and, once again, mostly related to aftermarket parts.
Apart from the recalls, which involve free repair by Dodge's parent company, the DaimlerChrysler Corporation, the NHTSA also relays consumer complaints. The 2006 Dodge Ram received over 800, with the most complaints stemming from known airbag issues. Second to those concerns were complaints over electrical issues; some complaints even noted power cutting out when turning the steering wheel.
Fortunately, the majority of major issues with the 2006 RAM 1500 were likely remedied by manufacturer recall campaigns. Still, newer models like the 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel G/T have earned much better ratings than older models and might be worth considering.
2006 Honda Ridgeline
Honda isn't well-known for producing pickup trucks, but that doesn't mean the 2006 Ridgeline isn't worth purchasing. There do seem to be some caveats if you're in the market for a used pickup. Edmunds points out that the Honda Ridgeline offers a "soft and carlike" driving experience and notes that it is the "perfect pickup for those who don't really need a truck" — that in itself might make it a no-go for drivers intentionally shopping for a rugged truck.
Adding to the possible list of cons is the fact that the Ridgeline had more than a dozen NHTSA recalls and elicited hundreds of complaints from drivers. The most noteworthy recalls are related to fuel leaks leading to frame corrosion, explosive airbag inflators, and the possibility of the gas pedal sticking. According to over 200 complaints to the NHTSA, the Ridgeline's most vulnerable feature is its airbags, followed by the electrical system. Many complaints mentioned the Takata airbag recall, but not all of Honda's recalls name that brand of airbag inflator.
If you really want a Honda truck, newer Ridgelines might be a better option. For instance, we gave the 2021 Ridgeline a decent enough review despite a lack of onboard tech.
2008 Nissan Frontier
Nissan is another manufacturer that's not particularly well-known for its pickup trucks, although it does have a larger market presence than Honda. However, the 2008 Frontier might not be your best choice for a used vehicle, as it has received hundreds of complaints on CarComplaints, with transmission issues being the most glaring concern. CarComplaints lists the top three issues as transmission failure, cracked radiators, and whining noises.
On the plus side, the 2008 Frontier had relatively few recalls. Only six NHTSA recalls center on some smaller issues plus at least one serious driver's side airbag concern in which the emblem could detach and act as a projectile. Other things to watch out for include a possible fuel tank issue where the fuel tank could be compromised structurally, causing the fuel gauge to show ¼ full instead of empty.
One other possible concern with the Frontier is that it doesn't have stellar ratings for rollover risk. The 4x4 has a higher rollover star rating of four out of five stars than the 4x2, which only received three stars. However, those aren't the worst possible scores, and the Frontier still meet all industry-standard safety requirements when it was manufactured.
Consumers also reported many engine issues to the NHTSA, but because those are user- and dealership-reported, it's not clear if any could have been maintenance concerns or driver errors.
2012 Dodge Ram 2500
If a beefier Dodge Ram is on your used truck wish list, do your research first. Multiple variations of Dodge's 2012 Ram 2500 — including both the 2WD and 4WD packages — received poor ratings from the NHTSA.
The Ram 2500 scored poorly, with three out of five stars on the NHTSA's overall rating and only two out of five stars for its frontal crash rating. During the frontal crash test, a 35 mph crash was simulated, after which the test vehicle's engine caught fire. The NHTSA noted that there was not a "safety defect trend" of smoke or fire incidents for the model years spanning 2012, but the possibility of being engulfed in flames after a 35 mph collision probably isn't a selling point. One recall also involved a fire risk due to fuel heater malfunctions, though used trucks should have the manufacturer's repairs completed by now.
Other recalls centered on airbag deployment issues, plus a rollaway hazard; the fix for the rollaway possibility was to update the truck's software. Many complaints relayed similar issues with the electrical system and various malfunctions. However, even more concerning is that multiple consumers said they had lost power — and therefore power steering and braking power — while driving at highway speeds. To date, there doesn't appear to have been a recall for the power failure issues, which suggests it might be safer to avoid this older-model Ram.
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
At first glance, the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 seems like a great buy. It earned high safety ratings from the NHTSA, and consumer ratings aren't terrible overall. However, it's important to know that the truck has had 20 safety recalls and over 1,400 consumer complaints since it rolled out. As such, if you're in the market for a Chevy Silverado, diving into the vehicle's service history is a must. Past recalls include various defects, including seat belt risks, both under- and over-braking problems, power steering losses, lack of airbag deployment, and even seat anchor dangers.
Based on driver feedback on Edmunds, the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 has additional issues ranging from relatively minor (peeling paint) to faulty A/C systems. Owner ratings average under four stars out of five, with plenty of complaints about issues with no real fix from Chevrolet. From uncomfortable vibrations in the cab to engine misfires at less than 15,000 miles, many consumers were generally not thrilled with their 2014 Silverados, so pursue this purchase with that in mind.
2014 Dodge Ram 1500
It doesn't take a pre-existing grudge against Dodge to acknowledge that not all of its Rams have performed spectacularly. The 2014 Ram 1500 is another entry on the list of pickups to avoid purely because of its consumer ratings and the number of recalls it's undergone.
The NHTSA rollover rating isn't ideal on the 2014 Ram. It earned three out of five stars, giving it a 21.9% rollover risk. Other safety ratings, such as frontal and side crashes, are higher, where the Ram earns four out of five stars overall. Still, looking at the recalls and complaints indicates that there is far more to the story, as the top customer concerns to the NHTSA with this used pickup include transmission, airbags, engine, steering, and power train issues. Per the NHTSA, recalls have offered fixes for things like sensor failures, fire risks, cruise control and rollaway concerns, and unwanted airbag deployment.
This litany of complaints earns the 2014 Ram 1500 a spot on CarComplaints' list of the top 20 worst vehicles. The Ram 1500 was the only truck on the list with over 2,000 customer complaints, as all the other vehicles were sedans and SUVs. CarComplaints states that the top three issues with the 2014 Ram are power steering failure, air suspension failure, and various electrical issues.
2015 Ford F-150
Ford's 2015 F-150 was another problematic model, according to many consumer reports on CarComplaints. Transmission problems were the most common issue, but Ford also issued a long list of Technical Service Bulletins (TSBs) for this year. TSBs direct Ford dealerships in repair methods for known issues, and the law requires that TSBs are available to consumers. However, unlike recalls, TSBs aren't sent to every consumer who has purchased the vehicle. Instead, they are only made available on the manufacturer's website.
Since it was released, the Ford F-150 has had TSBs for everything from poor fuel economy issues and tailgate liner warping to windshield leaks and broken glove compartment latches. Even its modern features like climate-controlled seats and a powered tailgate step have failed to function properly, which spurred complaints from drivers who purchased the truck new. Many of these issues have also been reported by customers to the NHTSA.
By now, most pickups have probably had repairs for these common issues, but it's worth investigating each vehicle's repair history before buying. If you really have to have a 2015 Ford F-150, it's worth the research for some peace of mind and to protect your wallet.
2016 Toyota Tacoma
The Tacoma might be a beloved staple in the pickup truck lineup, but 2016 was not the best year for the vehicle. The NHTSA gave this year relatively strong marks for safety ratings, but notes that this year of Tacoma also preceded lane departure and forward collision warning features, though the backup camera came standard.
To date, the 2016 Tacoma has only had a handful of recalls, and though they're not minor, they don't involve flames or projectiles. One recall secured the accessory hood scoop, another replaced the crank position sensor to avoid engine stalling, and a couple of others tightened nuts and bolts.
This Tacoma has still had nearly 300 customer complaints, with engine and electrical system concerns making up the bulk of drivers' worries. Drivers have reported system errors that made them feel unsafe while driving, with no apparent remedies from Toyota for those problems. In our opinion, the best Tacoma years are arguably its earlier ones. The 2008, 2013, and 2015 model years are some of the better trucks to invest in if a used Tacoma is on your wishlist.
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Jeep may have a stellar reputation for both style and drivability, but customer complaints about the 2020 Gladiator show a different side of Jeep. Per CarComplaints, owner-drivers often experience steering and engine problems, with hundreds of complaints from drivers on file.
The worst issues were wandering at highway speeds, check engine light aggravation, and even coolant leaks, with some problems costing more than $7,000 to resolve. The 2020 Gladiator also had a long list of TSBs from issued Jeep, with all manner of fixes for steering, electronics, engine cooling, electrical systems, tires, and even audio equipment.
As many Jeep owners are looking for off-roading capabilities, the wandering and overall unreliability might make it a no-go. In our review of the Jeep Gladiator, we also didn't give it high marks for its on-road drivability, although it fared much better off-road. Steering clear is the safest choice, but a well-serviced Gladiator is safer than the alternative.
[Featured Image by Noah Wulf via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Customers encountered many problems with the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500, including transmission and engine issues. According to reports made to CarComplaints, the worst problems were shifting issues, lifter failure, and transmission slippage.
To date, there have been five safety recalls from the NHTSA centering on brake inefficiencies and airbag deployment concerns. In this case, the problem is airbags that fail to deploy, versus other trucks having unwanted deployment. Combined with the track record of the transmission and engine on the 2017 Sierra 1500, buying one of these trucks used could be a recipe for disaster.
Of course, the GMC Sierra has changed a lot throughout its four generations, getting bigger over the years, and ratings have improved, too. Even the 2017 Sierra 1500, with so many consumer complaints, received high safety ratings from the NHTSA. It also has many optional onboard safety features, so a GMC Sierra on the market today might be a good enough pick if it's well-equipped and current on service.
2021 Ford F-150
Historically, the Ford F150 is the truck with the most manufacturer recalls, according to Cars' record of NHTSA data, which includes 99 recalls. However, some years are worse than others. The 2021 to 2023 Ford F-150s were recalled over axle issues, per Consumer Reports, making these models less desirable when buying a used truck. The primary concern with the axle breaking is that the trucks could roll away while in Park.
However, there's one caveat: if the F-150 you're in the market for has had recall work completed, it may not be such a bad purchase. It's worth noting that the NHTSA has an urgent notice not to drive this vehicle until it has been repaired, but examining the truck's service history should tell you what you need to know.
If you're a Ford loyalist, there is some good news. Some years of Ford F-150s are considered highly reliable, but you'll want to shop carefully.