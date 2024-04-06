12 Used Trucks You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

It's no secret that drivers in the U.S. like their pickups. In 2022, trucks amounted to around 20% of all vehicle sales in the states, edging out sedans. Trucks offer many features that a four-door car can't, but when it comes to buying a used truck, drivers should do their homework.

Buying a new vehicle always involves some risk, especially regarding how fast it depreciates. That doesn't mean a used truck is always a better deal, however. Safety recalls can indicate how much of a headache it is to own a particular truck and can help prospective buyers avoid potentially dangerous vehicles that haven't received the appropriate repairs. There's a lot to consider, from safety ratings to recalls to what drivers think after racking up both highway and off-road miles.

Although the Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado, and Ram pickups were all best-sellers in 2022, not every model year is a winner if you're in the market for a used truck. These are the pickup trucks to steer clear of if you're shopping for a used model.