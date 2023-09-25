2023 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T Review: The Baby TRX

When I first heard the news that the TRX, Ram's 700-plus horsepower full-size pick-up, would end its time on earth at the end of this year, I'll admit to pouring one out for the V8 monster. Sure it's huge, gets terrible fuel economy and generally makes the driver look, well, douchy, but like, a badass douche, you know?

Once the TRX is gone, the Ram 1500 Rebel will again take its place as the top off-road spec for Ram and you know what? That's not a bad thing. The optional V8 doesn't produce as much power, but the fuel economy is better. It's still a big, full-size truck, but it's better at doing truck stuff like towing and hauling. The Rebel doesn't have as beefy a suspension set-up as the TRX, but buyers still get plenty of off-road fun.

Of course, the Ram 1500 is available in a variety of different trims with a 3.6-liter V6 or 3.0-liter diesel in addition to the Rebel's V8. Crew cab or the smaller quad cab are on tap for most models, as are a five-foot, seven-inch or six-foot, four-inch bed. Here, the focus is the Rebel, which is available only as a crew cab with the short bed. Honestly, this is the best looking combination and still has plenty of utility. Other configurations may tow more or offer better fuel economy, but I think the Rebel hits the sweet spot with capability, on-road manners and off-road shenanigans.