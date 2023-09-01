This Is The Worst Engine Ford Ever Put In A Truck

Ford's F-150 pickup truck was the top-selling vehicle in the United States last year, which shouldn't be a surprise since it's held that title for over 40 years. According to Ford, a new F-150 is sold every 49 seconds and a big chunk of that allure is the F-150's reputation for reliability. Unfortunately, the brand jeopardized that image somewhat with its de facto V8 engine spanning from 1997 to 2010 in the F-150 and slightly longer in other models.

Though perhaps not as sinister as some enthusiasts portray, Ford's 5.4 liter V8 does indeed raise a couple of legitimately scary concerns, while other shortcomings are simpler and more affordable to remedy or prevent. For a little background info, the 5.4, nicknamed "Triton," was available in multiple configurations with 2, 3, and 4 valves per cylinder, making anywhere from 235 to 550 horsepower and 330 to 510 foot-pounds of torque depending on the application.

Those applications include the aforementioned F-150 truck and Expedition SUV (and their luxurious Lincoln counterparts), as well as the Mustang Cobra, and even a few rarities such as the Ford GT supercar. While not the worst engine ever made, you should know the risks involved and whether your comfort level might be better served by skipping it altogether.