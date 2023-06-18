Here's What Made The 2000 SVT Mustang Cobra R Engine So Great

In the early 1990s, Ford assembled its Special Vehicle Team to "create vehicles to satisfy the unique desires of the knowledgeable driving enthusiast," which led to the 1993 Mustang Cobra and Mustang Cobra R. The Mustang Cobra went on to make regular appearances in the pony car lineup, but the Cobra R — short for race-ready — was only offered a few years, the last being 2000.

At the time, the 2000 SVT Mustang Cobra R was the fastest factory-produced Mustang ever, primarily because of its 5.4-liter dual overhead cam V8 engine, which was a sizable jump in displacement over the regular Mustang GT's 4.6-liter V8. Besides a cubic-inch advantage, the Cobra R's 5.4L had a custom intake manifold mounted to a set of cylinder heads that flowed 25% more air than the prior year's Mustang Cobra.

Because of the engine's height, SVT engineers needed custom motor mounts and a unique crossmember to lower the engine 12 millimeters so that it would fit under the Mustang's hood. Though the hood already had a prominent bump in the center to accommodate the larger engine, it wasn't enough.

The exhaust system was also bespoke for the Cobra R, a stainless steel affair by muffler magnate Borla that exited out the sides of the car in front of the rear wheels. The reason for the unconventional side exit was a larger-than-stock 21-gallon fuel cell in the rear of the vehicle that precluded the exhaust system from exiting at its usual location.