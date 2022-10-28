Here's What The Legendary Ford Mustang Cobra R Is Actually Worth Today

There have been a host of special edition Mustangs over the pony car's almost 60-year history. Some, like the Shelby Mustangs, have become mainstays in Ford's product lineup for decades. Others, like the Mustang Boss editions, have become legends in their own right. There have been some definite misses over the years as well. The Mustang II Cobra and King Cobra were less than valiant attempts to resuscitate the automotive corpse that was the Mustang II.

After the Mustang II came the compact Fox-body 'Stang which brought the nameplate back from the dead in the 1980s and 1990s. After the Fox body came the SN95 Mustang in 1994. Ford smoothed out the body lines and presented a sleek new Mustang for the late '90s and the new millennium. Like the Mustangs before it, this generation had an entire lineup of special editions and models. One such Mustang was the SVT Cobra R for the 2000 model year. In addition to having a hyper-limited production run, the snake-bitten Mustang commands an insane premium on the auction block.