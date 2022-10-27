This Hennessey Venom 1200 Gives Mustang Shelby GT500 A 1,204 Horsepower Upgrade

The Shelby GT500 is well known for being the most hellacious version of the Mustang. From the factory, it puts out 760 supercharged angry horses from its 5.2-liter V8. Prior to the model's discontinuation, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was one of the few muscle cars up to the challenge of facing a Shelby Mustang.

Like its other supercharged ilk, the GT500 is not even a remotely inexpensive car as the price is a nice $79,420 before checking any options boxes. But what if you were a potential Shelby customer that wanted more from a GT500? What if you thought 760 horsepower was just too pedestrian for your tastes? What if you just hated the idea of spending any less money on a car that's really only useful on a racetrack in the middle of the desert?

Well, Hennessey – the maker of all manner of speed-related affronts to decency — has the Shelby for you.