Here's Why The Rare 1993 Mustang SVT Cobra R Is So Valuable Today

The year 1993 marked the swan song for Ford's scrappy third-generation Mustang, which had been in production since way back in the late-1970s. Perhaps feeling guilty for nearly killing the rear-wheel drive V8 pony car a few years earlier in favor of the Mazda-infused Probe, Ford decided to send the "Fox Body" Mustang out in style with a few limited-edition colorways, but the bigger news was a pair of Mustang Cobras from the company's newly established Special Vehicle Team (SVT) division.

Though the two Mustang Cobras shared some similarities, it was the Cobra R version that really raised eyebrows. That's because the "R" in the name stood for "racing," as in IMSA and SCCA Showroom Stock racing, where the car was intended to be a major disruptor.

As you might expect from a street-legal race car, the Mustang SVT Cobra was devoid of any and all creature comforts for the sake of saving weight. That meant no air-conditioning, no power windows or door locks, and no stereo system or fog lights. The front seats were manually-adjustable models from the basic Mustang LX, which were said to be lighter than the heavily bolstered and stylized Mustang GT seats, while the back seat was deleted altogether.