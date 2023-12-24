Here's How The GMC Sierra 1500 Has Changed Over Each Generation

The original GMC Sierra for the model year 1988 was a perfect baseline on which the company has been building for nearly four decades. The Sierra had a three-person bench seat with a standard truck bed in its basic form. Bucket seating wasn't introduced to the model until 1993, and only for extended cabs.

In terms of size, it was a full-size pickup, but today's sizes for these trucks would be relatively small. According to Car Gurus, the original 1988 model was about 194 inches long, 76 inches wide, and 70 inches tall with a 117.5-inch wheelbase. For comparison, Car and Driver calls the 2024 Ford Maverick the best compact pickup truck, which is nearly six inches longer and eight inches wider with a five-inch longer wheelbase. Under the hood, you had three different engine choices for the Sierra: a 4.3L V6, a 5.0 V8, or a 5.7L V8. That base-level V6 would get you 150 hp, less than half of what the base TurboMax engine gets in a 2024 Sierra 1500. For larger 1500 models back then, a 6.2L V8 Diesel engine was also offered.

In terms of variety, there were three decisions to be made: rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, standard or extended cab, and standard or long bed, the largest of which would bump you to 237 inches. This was a work truck and was built as such.

[Featured image by Elise240SX via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]