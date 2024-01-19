These Are The Best Modern Toyota Tacoma Years (And Some To Avoid)

For this piece, the term "modern" will refer to those trucks made in the last 15 years. Anything older than that is stretching the credulity of that particular word. When SlashGear made its list of the most reliable Toyota models of all time, it was the 2008 Tacoma that made that list. For its consumer score, J.D. Power lists it at an 85 out of 100 overall, which is the highest amongst all Tacomas from the last 15 years, and at an even higher 87 is its score for quality and reliability. Although it is one of the oldest eligible trucks, it is still a remarkably rated vehicle, which also won the Dependability Award from J.D. Power that year.

If you want something a little more recently made, then the 2013 Tacoma is another great option, with an overall score of 82 and a quality and reliability score of 86. The 2015 model has the same overall score as well. When it comes to recalls, the 2015 one stands above the other three, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reporting just four recalls for the truck compared to 2013's six and 2008's 11. The 2015 model also took home two awards from J.D. Power, the Quality Award and Dependability Award.

When compared to other mid-size pickup trucks from the same year, these Tacomas all ranked at the top spot, either in a tie with another vehicle or the runaway favorite in the case of the 2008 model. If you want a used Tacoma, definitely start here if they are available.

[Featured image by SsmIntrigue via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]