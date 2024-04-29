2024 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Review: Flexible To Gas Up And Fun On The Road

Launched at the start of the decade, the Mazda CX-30 would soon take up where the CX-3 would leave off, as the automaker's rugged-looking subcompact crossover champion. Aimed at singles and new families-to-be who want to drive something a little spicier than typical subcompact fare, this stepping stone to more "grown-up" vehicles has definitely been a hit in the United States. The low admission fee to experience the CX-30's "zoom-zoom-zoom" certainly caught more than a few eyes, as well as the crossover's attractive Kodo appearance, the promise of all-wheel drive, and Mazda's signature handling capability.

It's now 2024, though. Will the CX-30 continue its streak of sales increases among those singles and couples? Are there any new tricks up its sleeve? How will it fare against newer and updated competition like the Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos, or the Volvo XC40? To determine where Mazda's subcompact crossover stands near the middle of the 2020s, the automaker recently sent down an example in its highest trim, the CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus, down to the windy roads and busy intersections of my Old Dominion home in Southwestern Virginia for a week of errands, highway cruising, and mountain curves.