2024 Hyundai Kona Review: A Small Crossover That Checks All The Big Boxes

First launched in the middle of the previous decade, the Hyundai Kona subcompact crossover promised consumers a fun machine with funky styling, and without breaking the bank. There was even an sportier N version, as if to declare to the world that small crossovers needn't be seen solely as underpowered penalty boxes designed for compliance, nor as merely placeholders until owners grow up and buy a "real" vehicle.

Along with highly competitive pricing and Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile warranty, the first-generation Kona was Hyundai's fifth most-popular vehicle in the United States market for 2023. The Korean automaker is aiming to not just repeat that success with the second-gen Kona, introduced into the U.S. market in 2023 for the 2024 model year, but to improve on it.

As a result, the new Kona line-up covers a wide range. At the one extreme, there's the 2024 Kona N Line, offering a sportier twist atop a model tree that spans base SE all the way to the luxury-minded Limited. And, because electrification still appears to be the path most automakers are taking into the 2020s and beyond, there's also the fully electric Kona Electric, also entering its second generation with the 2024 model year.