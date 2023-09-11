2024 Kia Seltos Review: Surprising Features On A Budget

Usually, in the car world like anywhere else, you pay more for flexibility. Want great gobs of power or traction? Open your wallet. Want luxury or high-tech cabin features? Open your wallet. Want more space and style? You guessed it: open your wallet.

The 2024 Kia Seltos doesn't quite buck that trend, no, but at the same time it does upend some of the biggest shopping decisions new car buyers on a budget typically have to make. That's particularly good news if you're one of the millions of Americans who currently live in a cold-weather state, where winter driving means dealing with unpredictable snow and ice.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

In fact, for the 2024 model year Kia has broadened the Seltos' appeal considerably. Based on the success of the X-Line trim elsewhere in its range, the diminutive crossover can now be given a moody, blacked-out makeover. At the top end, there's more technology and driver assistance borrowed from Kia's more expensive SUVs.