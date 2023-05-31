2023 Volvo XC40 Review: The Right Choice Is Crystal-Clear

Luxury, reassurance, and Swedish style: the 2023 Volvo XC40 may not reinvent the wheel, but that's not to say it's lacking appeal from behind it. A modicum of electrification gives the XC40 a little extra zip, but at its core, this is about the combination of active safety tech, a quality cabin, and whatever the Swedes say instead of "je ne sais quoi" to capture the five-seater's undeniable charms.

Volvo's smallest SUV in the U.S. won't be its smallest for much longer, though. The upcoming launch of the Volvo EX30 will bring a compact, all-electric crossover to the market, designed as an EV from the ground-up and boasting all the cabin flexibility such a platform can enable. With the automaker already committing to going electric-only in the years to come, you might wonder where that leaves the XC40 B5.

The answer is — as is so often the way — "it's complicated."