2025 Audi S5 Sedan First Drive: The A4 Is Dead, Long Live The S5

Next year marks the start of a major shift at Audi. At the start of the year, the current A5 will continue officially as a model year 2025, but sometime in spring or summer, an all-new 2025 model will then land at dealer showrooms. So, as usual, a bedraggled band of automotive journalists therefore shipped out to Europe in advance to test drive what's promised, so that potential customers can start building up anticipation—after all, shipping humans halfway across the planet costs a lot less than shipping cars.

But before hopping into the driver's seat, I needed a quick primer on Audi's new plan for nomenclature across the lineup. Namely, that in due time, all the even-numbered models will go electric while the odd numbers stay internal-combustion. So here in the US, the A4, A6, and A8 will transition to EVs—but also the Q4 and Q6 and Q8, as well as their higher-performance S and RS variants. Meanwhile, the A3, Q3, A5, Q5, A7, and Q7 (and their S and RS variants) will remain powered by dinosaur guts.

That's not to mention smaller models available abroad only, nor the fact that many of the internal-combustion cars will also feature mild hybrid-electric assist depending on market, too. The full story will unfold, no doubt, but first on the list for this alphanumeric revamp comes the A5 which, technically speaking, replaces the A4. Adding to a bit of the confusion, Audi allowed American journalists on the press program outside of Nice, France, to drive the forthcoming S5 in sedan form only.

