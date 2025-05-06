Cadillac Celestiq First Drive: GM's Best EV Ever, And At This Price It Better Be

Cadillac's last few years of model lineups successfully put a previous decade-plus of identity crisis in the rearview mirror. Juggling luxury appeals to retirees and dentists with the performance aspirations of Blackwings and V-specs worked well enough, but now a big push into the electric era might just unify those two formerly incompatible attributes perfectly. Call the new range the IQ lineup, as the Optiq, Lyriq, and Escalade IQ sound in the smartest pronunciations. But at a whole 'nother tier above even the electric Escalade sits the Celestiq, a true concept car come to life.

Advertisement

Clearly tilting toward the luxury side of Cadillac's character, the Celestiq somehow vaults into a realm where comparisons to Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach no longer seem entirely out of the picture. Especially considering the price tag that starts in the "mid-$300,000" range, according to official terminology, and can easily escalate up into seven figures with extensive customization options thrown in for good measure.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

To prove the Celestiq's street cred—and flaunt the potential customer's journey to ownership—Cadillac invited SlashGear out to the swanky soirees of West Hollywood to drive this massive EV in traffic, on the freeway, and up into the mountains around my hometown of Los Angeles.

Advertisement