The Cadillac Escalade IQ Has Range, Luxury & So Much Tech, But I'm Still Not Convinced
The first Cadillac that I ever drove in a professional capacity still sticks with me to this day. Definitely not my grandpa's Caddy, that Escalade V took luxury to a new level, absolutely naughty and enormous and silly and amazing all at the same time. I loved every egregious minute with the car/truck/monster, which in every regard, resolves into a much more complete vehicle that I thought a fancy and powerful Suburban ever could.
Now Cadillac wants to take the Escalade electric. Okay, well then, why not go whole hog? But I arrived in the SF Bay Area hoping that the Escalade IQ—just try to pronounce Escaladiq to understand why the flagship departs from the rest of Caddy's EV lineup's nomenclature—can similarly take a serious step up from the massive General Motors Ultium behemoths that share the same battery, suspension, wheels, and tires. After all, sheer physics dictate serious considerations when trying to wield 9,000-plus pounds on rubberband tires.
Arriving with skepticism
The IQ's design introduces a more modernized and polished form than that of the boxy ICE Escalade, with light bars and vertical LED signatures in addition to the pure aerodynamic considerations. Somewhere between a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Range Rover—but still recognizably Cadillac thanks to equally as enormous badging, of course—the IQ somehow looks far, far bigger than both, with ease. I'm talking Big McHugeLarge, and not even about the IQL on the way which will deliver a few more inches and a more squared roofline to further improve on interior ergonomics.
I tempered my concerns about the Escalade IQ's size and weight with reminiscences of the Escalade V's spectacular ride quality. But Cadillac reps got off to a bumpy start by confirming during an intro presentation that the electric Escalade does, in fact, use the exact same hardware for the suspension, plus the same sized wheels and exact same Michelin Primacy LTX tires, as the Silverado EV's brash RST First Edition package.
Serious power and range in a big package
The driving portion of the day started off less than smoothly, too, on the shredded streets of San Francisco where cracks, heaves, drainage dips, and speed bumps all put that suspension setup to the test immediately. I started to get an inkling that the Caddy rides maybe 10% smoother than the Silverado, yet still crashes and clunks over bumps and into ruts, transmitting nearly every crack of pavement into the passenger compartment where the ICE variant would have simply glided right over.
The weight explains how Cadillac achieved a range estimate of 460 miles—even if that range estimate comes from GM, not the EPA. That's a few more miles of estimated range than the Silverado RS First Edition, which boasts the same punchy power ratings. Caddy achieved that by smoothing out the aero details, especially compared to the more upright, overcompensating Hummer with which the Escaladiq shares a battery pack. The impressive figure easily bests industry stalwarts including the Rivian R1S and even the forthcoming three-row Lucid Gravity.
Put your faith in the technology
The Ultium platform, with 24 modules of battery cells, actually uses two 400-volt systems working in series to allow for fast charging up to full 350-kilowatt speeds—provided you can find a working charger capable of doing so. At least Tesla Superchargers now allow GM vehicles while using an adapter (just be careful to use the approved GM adapter, of course, because aftermarket solutions will certainly void an Escalade IQ's warranty).
Before setting out onto those mean streets, though, I needed a legitimate minute to grok all the new tech that Caddy jam-packed into the electric Escalade. A single 55-inch screen curves gently atop the dash, split into three individual displays for gauge readouts, central infotainment, and a polarized passenger area that the driver cannot see. Below, physical buttons and another touchscreen–this one vertical–handle additional functions including climate controls, seat adjustments, and even a trailer brake system to dial in the 8,000-pound tow rating.
Struggling with the computers
The polarized screen worked well to prevent my eyes from wandering over to a YouTube vid or Hulu show, but other tech integrations bordered on silly. The most frustrating moments occurred every time I used a turn signal, which pulled up a side camera view to help compensate for the Escalade IQ's high waterline–which causes serious blind spots–as well as the flat side mirror glass mandated by the 10,000-pound GVWR class.
The cameras lack any smidgeon of resolution compared to the rest of the crisp displays, but also take over the central infotainment screen entirely. That left me muttering plenty of four-letter words as I piloted a six-figure-sticker behemoth that weighs in the five figures around the narrow streets of San Francisco with the directions disappearing every time I needed to make, you know, a turn.
Still no CarPlay, even in GM's new flagship EV
Eventually, I figured out how to pull up the nav on the main gauge cluster behind the steering wheel instead—but then lost many of the EV-specific data readouts, including instantaneous power and regen stats, which I always enjoy tracking. Cadillac reps assured me that the cameras can also turn off, though in honesty, they do truly help given the absurd proportions of the Escalade IQ.
After plenty of time in GM EV's, I can understand the decision to drop Apple CarPlay even if I don't support it. The built-in Google system's range estimates do work well, and throughout a day in the Escalade IQ, GM's range predictions proved fairly accurate, too. Put your trust in the computers, GM believes. And in fact, the Escalade IQ might just be one of the biggest computer bank around not currently cranking out bitcoin code. (More seriously, I once put 480 miles on a charge of a Silverado EV, so I do trust the Ultium battery pack's prodigious electron capacity.)
38 speakers will blow your pants (not quite) off
The best part of the tech experience? An entirely absurd sound system, which because my test Escalade lacked the second-row Executive seats, only numbered 38 speakers. Yep, that number can jump to 42, or as low as 21 on a (gasp, plebeian, no doubt) base Escalade IQ (from $127,700 plus destination).
Caddy planned the trip as a big to-do about the entry-level (excuse me, gateway) Optiq crossover's standard Dolby Atmos sound system, and even though Dolby will only arrive for the Escalade IQ for model year 2026, those 38 speakers sent shivers down my spine when I cranked up the volume on some favorite songs only to discover absolutely zero distortion other than the effect of my pants visibly tremoring—no exaggeration—as the air adjacent to the door-mounted kick speakers pulsated with each hit of bass.
Egregious details like a 42-speaker sound system almost perfectly encapsulate the ethos of the electric Escalade. Sure, standard second-row captain's chairs seem nice, but I want massaging for my passengers, too, because I make no compromises. Therefore the Executive seats are a must (And trust me, on a long drive day, massaging seats make all the difference in the world).
Space for the whole family to ride in silence
The super-luxe experience comes across as something of a mixed bag, though. It does include power opening and closing doors—very Rolls-Roycey—and the front seats generally highlight luxury in every detail, too, from the upholstery leather and stitching to the wide bottom cushion. The IQ makes that possible because the seat controls shift to the doors—very Mercedes-Benzy—and therefore no gap for hands needs to quite literally fit into the mix.
And yet, the center console also sits wider than wide, affording room for two separate wireless chargers and plenty of cupholders despite the physical lack of a transmission tunnel. Counterintuitively, despite the wider seats, this means the IQ actually has slightly less hip and knee width than the ICE.
At least a nifty champagne chiller accessory can slip in beneath the center console—again, very Rollsy—and the IQ does get a large front trunk. Again, though, the frunk design stretches narrowly and deeply into the area formerly known as an engine bay. Total capacity measures in at 12.2 cubic feet, yet the physical distance from the front of the front bumper dictated the option to install a sliding and locking tray rated to hold up to 175 pounds.
Awaiting the even larger EQL, bigger than a Ford Excursion
Some clever solutions do help to mask the Escalade IQ's sheer size and weight, however. Relatively light steering pairs with rear-steer up to 7.2 degrees, which Cadillac calls "arrival mode" in contrast to the Hummer EV's "crab walk" system. Similarly to the Hummer, activating arrival mode requires a few dips into menu screens and usually a second try (or third) before the rear wheels will turn in phase with the fronts at speed. Otherwise, the rear steer more predictably tightens up the turning radius while driving slowly, to the point that U-turns on SF's narrow streets became quite easy (when I missed a turn or three because the nav disappeared behind turn signal cameras, see).
The larger, squarer IQL will add slightly more storage space to the Escalade IQ's rear end, but prioritizes third-row legroom and headroom more than all-out cargo volume. Range may drop a bit, however, due to the reduced aerodynamic efficiency. But such are the sacrifices necessary to maximizing utility of what will likely remain the world's largest luxury SUV for quite some time, since no other company seems quite willing to make such a big concession to the limits of sheer physics as General Motors with the Ultium chassis.
2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ Verdict
Unfortunately, while the new Escalade may well maneuver through tight traffic better than any previous ICE variants, the IQ lacks the smooth ride of a Escalade V, much less a Cullinan—two serious benchmarks in the six-figure luxury SUV arena. And I struggle to imagine anyone with even a middling IQ taking an Escalade V for a test drive, then picking the EV. Not just because of the ride, but also because using 205 kilowatt-hours' worth of lithium-ion batteries essentially eviscerates the environmental sustainability conversation, too.
Maybe for chauffeured professional basketball and football players, who want the interior volume and undeniable status an Escalade IQ delivered in spades. Or even musical artists for whom the appeal of the sound system alone might prove too tempting. But as a family car, the Escalade IQ makes much less sense. Save that seven-seater for the long road trips, not just running around town. Because even at a world-beating 460 miles, that range figure will never seem large enough until charging infrastructure takes the next step forward.