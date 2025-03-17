The Cadillac Escalade IQ Has Range, Luxury & So Much Tech, But I'm Still Not Convinced

The first Cadillac that I ever drove in a professional capacity still sticks with me to this day. Definitely not my grandpa's Caddy, that Escalade V took luxury to a new level, absolutely naughty and enormous and silly and amazing all at the same time. I loved every egregious minute with the car/truck/monster, which in every regard, resolves into a much more complete vehicle that I thought a fancy and powerful Suburban ever could.

Now Cadillac wants to take the Escalade electric. Okay, well then, why not go whole hog? But I arrived in the SF Bay Area hoping that the Escalade IQ—just try to pronounce Escaladiq to understand why the flagship departs from the rest of Caddy's EV lineup's nomenclature—can similarly take a serious step up from the massive General Motors Ultium behemoths that share the same battery, suspension, wheels, and tires. After all, sheer physics dictate serious considerations when trying to wield 9,000-plus pounds on rubberband tires.