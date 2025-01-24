How Bad Is The New Hummer EV SUV? It's Complicated

"At least it's not a Cybertruck" is probably not the glowing endorsement you hope for when showing off your new six-figure electric truck, but the GMC Hummer EV SUV is unexpectedly immune to scorn. Once held up as the pinnacle of General Motors' Ultium folly, everything here is large, including the amusement which many bystanders will express as you trundle past. Consider me as surprised as you are, then, that I spent my time with it smiling so darn much.

This flagship 2025 Hummer EV 3X SUV starts at $104,650. That gets you three electric motors — one at the front, and two at the rear — driving 22-inch wheels shod in huge 35-inch all-terrain rubber, and 830 horsepower. The $9,995 Extreme Off-Road Package swaps the wheels for 18-inch versions with mud terrain tires, adds locking front and rear differentials, and a bunch of other tweaks. Adding removable roof panels ($1,495), the charge cord ($350), and destination ($2,295) leaves you at $118,785.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

In addition to the big price tag it is, very obviously, a big EV. A huge one, in fact. Seventeen and a quarter feet in length; only about a foot narrower than a Smart Car was long. Sure, you can fold the side mirrors in, and bring that down to a mere 87.5 inches across, but that's still more than an imperious Rolls-Royce Cullinan (an SUV nobody has accused of lacking presence) with its mirrors at full stretch.

