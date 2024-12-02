2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 Review: Electric Makes This The Best G-Wagen Yet

As more and more G-Wagens began to proliferate around the streets of Los Angeles over the past two decades, secret doubts began to crop up in my mind about the true spirit of such big, boxy SUVs. And yet, as the years passed, I also started to harbor secret dreams of building out an early-2000s G with big knobby tires and triple-locked solid axles. The naturally-aspirated V8 powering a simple and capable truck, that adds at least a little bit of that functional Benz luxury to the tried-and-true Jeep Wrangler recipe, and creating a beefy off-roader that ends up at least somewhat more livable.

Advertisement

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Then I drove a modern G-Wagen with independent front suspension, a barking twin-turbo AMG V8, and those egregious electronically adjusting seat bolsters that swell up while cornering. The sense of claustrophobia I felt behind the wheel only emphasized the terrible ergonomics and packaging of a former military vehicle turned undeniable status symbol, which still lacked a touchscreen and used a trackpad for infotainment instead. Why, oh why, would the Kardashians ever think this was a good idea?