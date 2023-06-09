This Wild G-Wagon Pickup Conversion Has The Crazy Axles All Serious Trucks Need

On the mean streets of Los Angeles, Mercedes-Benz's iconic G-Wagon long ago transitioned into a mainstream status symbol for the rich and famous. Seemingly around every corner, another boxy SUV with tinted windows hides influencers and celebs, taking up half of Rodeo Drive or crowding compact spots in the Whole Foods parking lot.

But once upon a time, the G-Wagon boasted true off-road cred, back when Benz first began selling a rugged military 4x4 built by Steyr-Puch. Mercedes-Benz still builds the G with that capability just begging to be unleashed, even if 99% of buyers will never actually hit any kind of dirt at any kind of speed. But with over 60,000 G-Wagons sold in the US since Benz first shipped the burly truck here in 2001, fractions of big numbers are still big numbers, after all—so a handful of aftermarket companies build hardcore off-roaders out of these German stalwarts today.

Pit26 Motorsports of Beverly Hills delivers the kind of custom G-Wagons that can bridge both worlds, with serious presence on city streets and serious chops in the deserts around the LA Basin. But Pit26's latest creation takes a big step past just a standard lift or a set of knobby tires—instead, the chassis has been chopped and stretched for a pickup bed conversion and then, most importantly, a set of portal axles installed to provide more ground and tire clearance simultaneously.

To prove the truck's bonafides, Pit26 founder Sammi Shaaya let me climb behind the wheel for a spirited run up and down Mulholland, including a long break to go over the engineering R&D behind the project.