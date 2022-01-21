Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack is taking it to the extreme

Renowned Mercedes-Benz tuning house Brabus has unleashed its latest creation based on the Mercedes-AMG G63 sport-luxury SUV. It’s the newest variant of the 800 Adventure XLP Superblack, a go-anywhere pickup truck hiding a mighty powerful V8 engine under the hood.

Images: Brabus GmbH



With a vehicle like this, it’s all about the numbers. The Mercedes-AMG G63 has an already-potent 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 pumping out 577 horsepower and a mind-numbing 627 pound-feet of torque. But for the 800 Adventure XLP, Brabus is not settling for less than 800 horsepower.

After a couple of performance-enhancing engine mods, the truck now produces, yes, 800 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. All that grunt shifts to all four wheels using a nine-speed automatic gearbox that Brabus claims “can be shifted either automatically or manually at the driver’s leisure.” In addition, the engine gets a Brabus stainless-steel exhaust system with carbon-fiber exhaust tips and “launch ambiance lights,” which sound and look fantastic.

The performance numbers are just as impressive. Brabus claims zero to 60 mph in 4.8-seconds and an electronically-limited 130 mph top speed, enough for it to rank among the world’s fastest pickup trucks. Granted, the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack is not as nippy as the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX or the Viper-powered Dodge RAM SRT-10, but it trumps both in the luxury department.

Standard are 22-inch monoblock and forged Brabus wheels, explicitly designed to withstand heavy-duty off-road abuse. It also has Brabus ride control suspension modules with an adjustable ride height and damping feature to enhance the truck’s on and off-road prowess.

Inside, the all-black cabin is as dark as the outside, but the premium materials will more than make up for the interior’s gangster vibe. It has ultra-plush, all-black leather upholstery resplendent in seashell diamond quilting and perforations.

The same pattern applies to the trim elements and footwells, while carbon fiber and aluminum trim provide a subtle contrast. Meanwhile, cabin elements like the speaker covers, air vents, trim panels, door handles, and switches have a mysterious Shadow Chrome finish.

So, how did Brabus turn a Mercedes-AMG G63 into a pickup truck? Brabus chopped off the back half of the SUV’s cab to make room for a truck bed, but not after stretching the vehicle by 27-inches to provide more space in the rear quarters. Brabus lifted the entire thing and gave it front and rear portal axles with a half-shaft to offer better ground clearance, now at 19.1-inches from a stock G63’s 8.8-inches.

After painting it in the Brabus signature Obsidian Black Metallic paint finish (hence the “Superblack” name), Brabus gave it a roof rack and a heavy-duty winch. At the same time, carbon-fiber exterior trim provides the truck with a rugged, Baja-ready appearance.

Brabus has yet to announce the pricing and release date for its newest 800 Adventure XLP Superblack. But based on the previous 800 Adventure XLP, we reckon base prices to start upwards of $650,000.