6 Standout Features On The Ford F-150 That Every Buyer Should Know About

While a truck tailgate can be handy when you need a bit of extra bed length, or if you're loading something particularly heavy, it can also get in the way of things. That's where the "Pro Access" tailgate comes in. This feature allows you to open a door in the center of the tailgate horizontally and use the gap to access the bed. The door has three stopping points, set at 37, 70, and 100 degrees. The first stopping point allows access while not swinging out enough to hit the handle of a trailer hitch, while the other two give you more room to get into the bed if your truck isn't hauling anything at the time.

The feature is available on several of the truck's trims. It's an optional extra on the Lariat and Tremor trims, but comes as standard with the Platinum and King Ranch editions of the truck. The system does add some extra weight to the vehicle, about 62 pounds to be exact, but that includes its automatic open and close feature. It isn't exactly a new concept, the "doorgate" goes back decades, but Ford's current effort is remarkably well executed.

In terms of durability, a hinged door is always going to be weaker than one solid piece. However, Ford's engineers claim that the pro access tailgate undergoes the same sort of testing as Ford's regular tailgates. You can sit on it, jump on it, pile things on it, and slam it without any issue. There's also a lockout in place, so you can't use the tailgate as an impromptu dunk tank when the regular tailgate is lowered.