100 Years Later: Here's How Truck Tailgates Have Changed

From the ranches of Montana to the streets of New York, pickup trucks have been a favorite for the average American to drive. Engines evolved, designs changed, and trucks got more expensive, but one defining feature that's often overlooked is the tailgate. The durable metal was once solely used to contain cargo in the truck bed. Today, it can transform into extensions for the cargo bed, a workstation, and even incorporate a sound system.

Early tailgates had a utilitarian design, keeping cargo from rolling off the truck. Although this design served its original purpose, industry leaders like Ford realized that it could offer more. In multiple installments after the 1920s, with Ford at the forefront and other manufacturers playing along, pickup truck tailgates underwent gradual redesigns and enhancements.

Initially, chains were added to make the tailgates fall parallel with the cargo bed when opened, extending the bed's space. Then, they were redesigned to open sideways along with the original vertical swing. In the '80s, some tailgates were made removable. By the 2000s, they were more loaded than ever with accessories on every inch; be it sound systems, electrical switches, workstations, and more.