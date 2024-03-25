10 Must-Have Features To Look For In A New Truck

Over the past half a century, pickup trucks have transformed from plain-Jane utility vehicles that provided more versatility — and maybe a bit of off-road capability — into something totally different. Today, pickup trucks are not just properly refined and comfortable, they offer a whole host of increasingly desirable features.

Thanks to the advancement in technology and changing consumer tastes, the pickup trucks of the present day offer some truly groundbreaking features most drivers could have only dreamed of back in the day. We're not just talking about luxury accommodations. Instead, we're looking at features that you didn't even know you were missing. Though there are some old-school pickups definitely worth picking up, there's no denying the leaps and bounds that modern pickups have made over their old-school counterparts.

Beyond that, we're currently experiencing the birth of a new category: electric pickup trucks. Along with their supercar-like performance and much-improved towing and hauling abilities, electric pickup trucks have opened the floodgates for a whole host of new must-have features that weren't even thought possible previously. Here are the features you should look for in a new truck.