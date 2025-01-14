2025 GMC Hummer EV SUV Review: Big Price, Big Battery, But Where's The Range?

You can't understand the true ridiculousness of the GMC Hummer EV, without first revisiting a little history of the Hummer brand. The "original" civilian Hummer from the 1990s, also called the H1, was essentially a road-going version of the military Humvee, complete with endorsement from The Terminator himself.

The Hummer H2 got rid of the military underpinnings in favor of a GM truck chassis, yet it cranked up the machismo a significant degree. It was the Largest and In-Chargest vehicle you could get in the era (at least in spirit) and it perfectly encapsulated the Huge Ostentatious Suburban SUV stereotype. Later, the Hummer H3 toned things down a bit, and then the brand died out entirely.

Now, in the age of the General Motors Ultium EV platform, the Hummer is back, this time branded as a GMC and an electric car. It's bigger, heavier, faster, and way sillier than any Hummer from the past. Given the brand's history, my overall obsession with weird GM products, and the Hummer's reputation, I was eager to try out the greener Hummer of the 2020s.

