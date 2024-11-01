Chevy's 2025 Silverado Just Got The Hummer EV's Coolest Feature

The GMC Hummer EV was one of the wildest EVs on the market when it first debuted. It was huge, heavy, and really fast. Those features aren't particularly unique to the Hummer, but one feature was, and that was CrabWalk. Given the Hummer's (formerly called Ultium) platform, it was able to use all four wheels to steer and essentially drive diagonally. It has some limited utility, but mostly it's just a really cool party trick and a testament to the flexibility of EV platforms.

Now, Chevy has announced that the Silverado EV will be getting this same feature for the 2025 model year. This time, it's given the more serpentine moniker of "Sidewinder." The mode can be selected from the infotainment screen, which turns all four wheels diagonally in the same direction, at which point the vehicle can be driven at a max speed of 20 mph. Chevy notes that it can be used to navigate anywhere "from rugged terrain to tight parking spaces." The feature is first debuting as a standard feature on the 2025 Silverado EV RST. Then, it will be added to 2024 Silverado EV RSTs through an update in 2025.