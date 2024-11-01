Chevy's 2025 Silverado Just Got The Hummer EV's Coolest Feature
The GMC Hummer EV was one of the wildest EVs on the market when it first debuted. It was huge, heavy, and really fast. Those features aren't particularly unique to the Hummer, but one feature was, and that was CrabWalk. Given the Hummer's (formerly called Ultium) platform, it was able to use all four wheels to steer and essentially drive diagonally. It has some limited utility, but mostly it's just a really cool party trick and a testament to the flexibility of EV platforms.
Now, Chevy has announced that the Silverado EV will be getting this same feature for the 2025 model year. This time, it's given the more serpentine moniker of "Sidewinder." The mode can be selected from the infotainment screen, which turns all four wheels diagonally in the same direction, at which point the vehicle can be driven at a max speed of 20 mph. Chevy notes that it can be used to navigate anywhere "from rugged terrain to tight parking spaces." The feature is first debuting as a standard feature on the 2025 Silverado EV RST. Then, it will be added to 2024 Silverado EV RSTs through an update in 2025.
All four wheels toward the future
While Ford tends to push the F-150 Lightning EV as a work truck for contractors and a general commuter, Chevy is touting the Silverado EV as a super truck through both fairly large range numbers and features like Sidewinder. Time will tell whether or not customers will hop on the Chevy trucks train instead of Ford. The GMC Hummer, GMC Sierra EV, and Chevy Silverado EV are certainly making a compelling case that they're the most exciting (or at least interesting) EV trucks on the market that aren't festooned in stainless steel or made almost exclusively for camping.
Silverado EV RSTs will come in two horsepower flavors, 760 for the RST 3SP trim and 645 for the RST 2SP trim. Either way, that's a lot of power. Like the nearly six-figure Hummer EV, trucks that come with the Sidewinder feature won't be inexpensive. The 390-mile Extended Range 2025 Silverado EV RST starts at $89,395. The 460-mile Max Range Silverado EV RST starts at $97,895.