Tesla's Cybertruck Recalled Again, This Time For Small Issues That Can Create Big Problems

Tesla has issued a fourth recall for the Cybertruck, and this time, it's due to malfunctioning exterior trim and the massive windshield wiper. According to the windshield wiper recall notice (PDF) issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue affects 11,688 Cybertruck units, which covers all model year 2024 rides manufactured between November 13 of last year and June 6, 2024.

In a separate notice to Tesla, the agency notes that the motor controller linked to the windshield wiper is prone to failure due to excessive supply of electrical current. This could be a recipe for accidents, as a malfunctioning wiper would hinder visibility in foggy or rainy environs, in particular.

Tesla started looking into wiper issues in February this year and recovered 20 wiper specimens for further checks. On affected units, the company will replace the faulty motor with a new unit that has "a properly functioning gate driver component."

To address the issue, Tesla will be replacing (PDF) the motor kit tethered to the windshield cost without charging customers for the whole procedure. Existing owners of the hulking electric truck will get letters notifying them about the recall by August 18, 2024. Thankfully, no incidents of any crash or accident tied to the windshield wiper failure have been reported so far.