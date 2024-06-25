Tesla's Cybertruck Recalled Again, This Time For Small Issues That Can Create Big Problems
Tesla has issued a fourth recall for the Cybertruck, and this time, it's due to malfunctioning exterior trim and the massive windshield wiper. According to the windshield wiper recall notice (PDF) issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue affects 11,688 Cybertruck units, which covers all model year 2024 rides manufactured between November 13 of last year and June 6, 2024.
In a separate notice to Tesla, the agency notes that the motor controller linked to the windshield wiper is prone to failure due to excessive supply of electrical current. This could be a recipe for accidents, as a malfunctioning wiper would hinder visibility in foggy or rainy environs, in particular.
Tesla started looking into wiper issues in February this year and recovered 20 wiper specimens for further checks. On affected units, the company will replace the faulty motor with a new unit that has "a properly functioning gate driver component."
To address the issue, Tesla will be replacing (PDF) the motor kit tethered to the windshield cost without charging customers for the whole procedure. Existing owners of the hulking electric truck will get letters notifying them about the recall by August 18, 2024. Thankfully, no incidents of any crash or accident tied to the windshield wiper failure have been reported so far.
A double whammy of recalls
Separately, Tesla has issued another recall (PDF) for 11,383 Cybertruck units because of separation risks linked to poorly-done cosmetic applique along the exterior trunk bed trim. These woes on the Cybertruck are tied to improper application of the adhesive, one that doesn't adhere to the specifications set by Tesla. "The Cybertruck is equipped with a cosmetic applique along the exterior of the trunk bed trim, known as the sail applique, which is affixed to the vehicle with adhesive," says the NHTSA notice.
If this adhesive is not applied properly, there is a chance that it will become loose and may separate while driving. On affected vehicles, the person behind the wheels can see it, and there will also be audible noise in the cabin. The first incident of what the agency identifies as "loose applique" was reported towards the end of December last year.
Tesla started internally investigating the issue at its Gigafactory Texas by January, and up until May, it was monitoring the Cybertruck fleet to check for any additional associated problems. "Tesla surveyed and assessed the retention of sail appliques on vehicles in the field and found additional instances of loose or detached appliques due to improper installation of the applique or adhesive," adds the NHTSA notice. Concluding its internal assessment, Tesla decided to move ahead with a recall in the second of June.