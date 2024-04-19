The Biggest Surprise Of The Tesla Cybertruck Recall Isn't The Stuck Pedal

On April 19, it was announced that 3,878 Tesla Cybertrucks were to be recalled due to a faulty accelerator pedal. Specifically, the pad on the pedal could cause the pedal to get stuck. That's obviously not ideal. Car recalls are definitely news worthy, but unfortunately not exactly that surprising — especially for brand new EVs, and doubly so for Tesla, which has had some headline grabbing recalls in the past.

However, the most interesting bit of information about the Cybertruck recall isn't the recall itself, or the stuck accelerator pedal. It's the Cybertruck production numbers: It's relatively high, given the truck's long and troubled path from concept to production. Seeing a preproduction model was akin to seeing Bigfoot, only more people believed Bigfoot actually existed.

The Cybertruck has famously been delayed for years until it finally rolled off the line in November of last year, complete with claims that it's bulletproof.