Cybertruck Auction Fail Suggests Tesla's Truck Isn't As Appealing As Elon Musk Thinks

Did everyone — including Tesla — overestimate the demand for the Tesla Cybertruck in the second-hand market? That largely appears to be the case after a much-publicized auction for Musk's odd-looking electric truck failed to meet the reserve price. The much-discussed auction — hosted on automotive journalist Doug DeMuro's Cars&Bids platform — fizzled out without seeing much action.

While the auction page received thousands of views, over 500 comments, and even made tech headlines, the listing only received 19 actual bids. Of those, only a handful were made with serious intent. Interestingly, these serious bids were placed in the last week of the auction. Hours before the auction was to end, two bidders attempted to get the price to around $160,000.

The highest bid received by this Cybertruck was $158,000. This is still a substantial premium over the vehicle's MSRP for the 600 horsepower, dual motor, Limited Edition Model in question. However, the owner had set a higher reserve price (the lowest price they're willing to sell), which clearly is well above the $158,000 mark.

While the auction fizzling out under $160,000 did surprise many, this seems to be yet another indication of the fact that the demand for resale Tesla Cybertrucks isn't as high as once thought.