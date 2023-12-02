Everything Wrong With Tesla's Cybertruck Unveiling Event

After years of delays and disappointments, Tesla finally delivered its first Cybertrucks to a "lucky" few of its long-suffering customers on November 30. The handover came at the end of a presentation showcasing the truck's features, righting some apparent wrongs, and putting it head-to-head with several popular vehicles.

However, all wasn't exactly what it seemed. Some of Tesla's claims during the Cybertruck delivery event could be politely described as padded, or less politely described as utter nonsense. They relate to the truck's performance, durability, and safety record — amongst other things. This isn't that much of a shock. Musk has a history of making elaborate claims, and being a bit liberal with the truth. Those claims have covered everything from Mars colonization to concerns over neural implants, and a lot of the billionaire's misplaced optimism has centered on the Cybertruck too. Delivery date, build quality, pricing, and specs are all areas where the goalposts have moved drastically since 2019.

Now the dust has begun to settle, let's take a closer look at some of Tesla's latest claims, and why we think Elon Musk may not have been entirely forthcoming with certain assertations about the Cybertruck.