Cybertruck Owner Shares The Alleged Consequences For Breaking Tesla's Resale Contract

There is no denying that the Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most popular EVs around. So popular, in fact, that people are ready to shell out insane amounts of money to own one. Tesla foresaw such a demand for the Cybertruck and, in 2023, added several clauses to its preorder and sales agreement, which effectively barred people from flipping new Cybertrucks within a year of purchase.

Aiming to prevent people from profiteering, it appears as though Tesla has already begun using this clause against what it contends to be Cybertruck owners who may be on the verge of violating this contract. A member of the Cybertruck Owners Club — a discussion forum for Cybertruck owners — has revealed that he received official communication from Tesla about canceling two of his pending orders shortly after he listed his Cybertruck for sale online.

According to the user, he received an email from Tesla's Loss and Prevention team, which not only informed him about the cancellation of two of his orders but also went on to add that his future orders would allegedly be canceled without a refund of the $100 reservation and $250 order fees. While Tesla is yet to confirm this development, if true, this could be a concrete example of the company effectively blacklisting a Cybertruck owner for violating the terms of the sale agreement.