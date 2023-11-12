Tesla Sets Strict Cybertruck Resale Rules On Earliest Buyers

Tesla's Cybertruck is easily one of the most hotly anticipated electric vehicles on the market, but if you try to flip it for a fat profit, you could end up in court with a lawsuit worth $50,000 in your name. The Elon Musk-led company is expected to begin Cybertruck deliveries later this month, but the lucky few who get their hands on the truck will have to abide by stringent resale terms. By stringent, we mean strictly no resale in the first year after the purchase date.

The carmaker already has certain resale rules, but special terms are in place exclusively for the Cybertruck. Aside from prohibiting owners from selling (or even attempting a sale) within the first year of ownership, Tesa only allows a direct buyback by the company itself. But that comes with a handful of caveats. First, the reason cited for resale "warrants an exception to its no reseller policy," says the company. But even after agreeing to it, the company requires advanced communication and a written undertaking by the customer.

It's no secret that Tesla's electric cars are a hot favorite for flippers. Due to the supply crisis and long waiting periods, used Tesla cars have repeatedly gone for a higher quote than their sticker price in the not-too-distant past. In 2023, Kelley Blue Book bestowed the Model S and X with the "Best Resale Value" award. The hype around the Cybertruck won't make the situation any easier.