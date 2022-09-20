The Reason Why Ferrari Won't Let You Sell Your Newly Purchased Car

When you're one of the most profitable car manufacturers in the world, you can do pretty much whatever you want. And Ferrari does precisely that. It doesn't just sell cars — It sells a brand; a way of life. It vets out all potential buyers to see if they'll be adequate brand ambassadors, so it takes more than money to get your hands on the wheel of a famous "Rosso Corsa" Ferrari. Once you do, you better be willing to live and die by the code set forth by the makers in Italy.

Sounds intimidating, right? Almost like you're being made a fully initiated member of the Mafia ... the Maranello Mafia, perhaps. Even Jay Leno won't jump through all of their hoops, and that's saying something coming from the world-famous car collector.

Ferrari has banned several high-profile celebrities from owning or buying cars in the past. What's more, they won't let their own employees buy new models either. Ferrari sold 11,155 vehicles in 2021 (via Yahoo! Finance). While that's a new record for them, it's still not much for a global market. So, if you're lucky enough to have the money and pass Ferrari's stringent background check, be absolutely sure it's the car you want. There's no room for buyer's remorse here because even after you've signed on the dotted line and driven off the lot, the long arm of Enzo Ferrari can still reach out and snatch it back from you.