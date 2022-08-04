Justin Bieber's Ferrari Blacklisting Explained

High-end vehicle manufacturers can be highly strung, and if you offend them even slightly there is a good chance they will never work with you again. Although being rich and famous may come with a sense of entitlement, no level of celebrity status will get you a pass when car makers decide you're bad news. Despite being one of the world's most successful film stars, Tom Cruise allegedly felt Bugatti's wrath due to his inability to open a car door. According to Italian publication Il Gironale, Justin Bieber has joined Floyd Mayweather and the Kardashians on Ferrari's infamous blacklist after breaking several of the Italian car manufacturer's ownership rules.

Apparently, Justin Bieber is the latest celeb to feel the wrath of the prancing horse, and it's all to do with a spell he spent as a Ferrari 458 Italia owner. The singer owned the 2011 edition of the highly desirable Italian sports car up until 2017, and in that time managed to make the legendary vehicle manufacturer wish they'd never heard of him.

Surprisingly, the ban isn't even related to the traffic infractions, crashes, and accidents Bieber had gotten into while behind the wheel of his 458. Even lending it to a friend who subsequently crashes it was apparently fine. However, there are some cardinal rules that must be followed when Ferrari sells you a car. And "Biebs" broke three of them.