The Cybertruck's Huge Windshield Wiper Has Finally Been Caught On Camera During Use

The latest footage to come out of Tesla's Texas Gigafactory shows the Cybertruck facing off against a wind tunnel for testing. In this footage, we finally get to see the Cybertruck's immense windshield wiper in action, with it completing several swooping wipes of the windscreen before the drone filming the action heads home. As development of the Cybertruck has dragged on, we have started seeing more and more footage and images of the vehicle in what seems to be a nearly final state.

Few vehicles in recent memory have drummed up as much hype as the Tesla Cybertruck. The somewhat controversial vehicle has seen a number of delays, and received plenty of criticism over its design — some more valid than others, as Wired reports. Most naysayers tend to focus on the vehicle's design, criticizing everything from a lack of safety features for its occupants and other road users, to the materials and polarizing styling choices Tesla has made.

The Cybertruck's single, massive windscreen wiper necessitated by the truck's overwhelmingly large windshield has been a point of concern for Tesla CEO Elon Musk — stating previously that it was one of his biggest concerns, and that there was "no easy solution"