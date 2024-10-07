Why Chevrolet's So Confident About The 2025 Silverado EV (And Why We Agree)
Chevrolet has divulged some of the specifications and price strata for the electric 2025 Chevy Silverado. At first glance, the numbers look to be competitive, if not outright better, than other EV pickups on the market. As of now, the Silverado will come in three different trims with a number of different battery configurations. The Work Truck trim starts at $57,095, which isn't too egregious for an EV truck, although Chevy hasn't said exactly what the estimated range will be on the base model.
The Extended Range battery will cost you $69,495 and net you an estimated 422 miles of range. The appropriately named "Max Range" gets an estimated 492 miles (the most out of the entire range of EV Silverados) and starts at 77,795. LT is the next trim, starting at $75,195, achieving an estimated 408 miles, the LT Premium package bumps up the price a bit to $81,995 and knocks down the range to an estimated 390 miles. Lastly, the RST starts with the same 390 miles of estimated range and a rather steep $89,395. The Max Range RST Silverado has an estimated range of 460 miles and falls just under six figures at $97,895. Those numbers seem good, but how does it stack up against a long-standing rival like Ford and newcomers like Rivian or Tesla?
The range competition
First off, the range numbers on the EV Silverado are pretty stout. The maximum range is 492 miles. Comparatively, the Rivian R1T maxes out at 420 miles of range on the Dual Max trim. The much-maligned Tesla Cybertruck starts at an estimated range of 340 miles, according to Tesla. However, Tesla has started taking reservations for a range extender that will supposedly boost the range to 460+ miles, although it hasn't gotten into specifics about what the range extender entails. The extended-range battery-equipped F-150 Lightning from Ford gets an estimated 320 miles. Strictly speaking, in terms of range, the electric Silverado is really impressive, and it's up to the other brands to catch up.
Getting 492 miles out of the Work Truck Max Range Silverado actually puts it near the top of the list of pure electric vehicles in general. It scores near the 512 miles of estimated range the $110,900 Lucid Air Grand Touring can get, and it destroys the Tesla Model S's 402 miles of range.
The Silverado EV in numbers
The EV Silverado starts at $57,095 for the yet-to-be-announced standard range Work Truck trim, making it the least expensive EV truck currently on the market. The Ford F-150 Lightning starts at $62,995 for the 240-mile range XLT trim. Rivian's R1T Dual Standard base model is $69,900 and can get an estimated 270 miles of range. The Cybertruck isn't even attempting to be attainable, with the "base price" of the currently available all-wheel drive model starting at $99,990.
In both range and price, the EV Silverado is certainly aiming high. Chevy has good reason to be confident that the electric Silverado is a big deal for Chevy's future EV prospects and likely GM's Ultium electric platform as a whole. If Chevy and GM can get themselves together and streamline the production process while ironing out the wrinkles that seem to be inherent with EV truck manufacturing, then the EV Silverado has the potential to be a groundbreaking EV, at least in terms of numbers.