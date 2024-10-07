Why Chevrolet's So Confident About The 2025 Silverado EV (And Why We Agree)

Chevrolet has divulged some of the specifications and price strata for the electric 2025 Chevy Silverado. At first glance, the numbers look to be competitive, if not outright better, than other EV pickups on the market. As of now, the Silverado will come in three different trims with a number of different battery configurations. The Work Truck trim starts at $57,095, which isn't too egregious for an EV truck, although Chevy hasn't said exactly what the estimated range will be on the base model.

Advertisement

The Extended Range battery will cost you $69,495 and net you an estimated 422 miles of range. The appropriately named "Max Range" gets an estimated 492 miles (the most out of the entire range of EV Silverados) and starts at 77,795. LT is the next trim, starting at $75,195, achieving an estimated 408 miles, the LT Premium package bumps up the price a bit to $81,995 and knocks down the range to an estimated 390 miles. Lastly, the RST starts with the same 390 miles of estimated range and a rather steep $89,395. The Max Range RST Silverado has an estimated range of 460 miles and falls just under six figures at $97,895. Those numbers seem good, but how does it stack up against a long-standing rival like Ford and newcomers like Rivian or Tesla?

Advertisement