2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Vs. 2024 Chevy Silverado EV: Which EV Is Worth Your Money

General Motors has made no secret of its plans to dominate the EV market in the same way it has in ICE production for well over a century. Earlier this year, it overtook Ford to become the second-biggest EV seller in the country. Part of GM's strategy is to offer a wide variety of electric vehicles, rather than focusing on a small handful of models.

One of those models will be the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, which GM is introducing later this fall. The Silverado isn't just any EV either — it'll be one of the vanguard models of a legacy automaker diving head-first into electrification. Electric trucks are vital to the automotive market's transition from ICE to electric, and GM isn't the only company aware of this. The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is a direct rival to Ford's electric F-150 Lightning. Ford, too, has fully embraced going electric and its F-150 Lightning has been crucial in winning over life-long Ford enthusiasts while convincing them to ditch ICE once and for all.

So how will the 2024 Chevy Silverado compare to the Ford F-150 Lightning, which has been in production since spring 2022? How they stack up against each other could be indicative of how the overall EV battle between Ford and Chevy may play out over the next decade and beyond.