3 Electric Pickup Trucks We'd Rather Have Over The Rivian R1T

Electric pickups are the next frontier for EVs. Cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Tesla Model Y, and Ford Mustang Mach-E have proved that the world of EVs has already figured out how to make funky space-age crossovers, but so far, there are slim pickings as far as trucks are concerned. The Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and the GMC Hummer EV are so far the only ones on the scene, with the Rivian beating most other automakers to the punch. And with the astronomical price tag and low sales of the GMC Hummer, and Ford's manufacturing foibles with the Lightning, the Rivian is just about the only EV truck you can actually buy.

The R1T is not a bad truck by any means. At its full specification (and full $87,000 price), it has four electric motors that produce a combined 835 horsepower and can launch the truck to 60 mph in three seconds flat, if that's your thing. But when considering the long list of EV trucks on the horizon, is the R1T really your best bet for an electron-powered pickup?