Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Appears In The Wild, Sparks Mixed Reaction

It's been more than three years since Tesla's Cybertruck was dramatically unveiled to the public in a flurry of hype and broken window glass. Continued production delays have led many fans of the brand to question if the futuristic electric truck would ever move beyond the concept phase. This week, Tesla seems to have quelled those concerns when a refined version of the Cybertruck was spotted testing on public roads near the automaker's Fremont, California factory.

Sharp-eyed enthusiasts will notice the prominent side-view mirrors on the test mule, belying previous statements from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the Cybertruck would rely on digital cameras instead of traditional side-view mirrors. Another version of the side view mirror saga has Cybertrucks shipping with easy-to-remove side mirrors to satisfy federal guidelines, but enabling owners to later nix them.

Besides side mirrors, the test Cybertruck can also be seen sporting what looks like a different, more rounded front end than prior iterations. While the design has always been cab forward, the area above the bumper on the test vehicle does seem particularly stubby and less angular. Tesla engineers are well known to be focused on aerodynamics as it relates to increasing the range, so softening some of the truck's sharp edges is certainly a possibility, although it could also be a trick played by photography angle.