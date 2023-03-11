Rivian Is Inviting R1T Reservation Holders To Order Their New EVs

Electric Vehicle upstart Rivian is not in the best financial shape right now, but there is some good news for folks that have been waiting patiently with their trucks for months. The company says it will convert "thousands of R1T reservations into delivered vehicles within the next 1-4 months. "Thousands of R1T reservation holders can expect an invitation from us in the coming days," says a Rivian spokesperson. Rivian assures folks that have reserved their vehicle will soon get an invite to configure their electric truck on the company's official website.

Once configured, and the order has been confirmed, the reservation falls Into the price protected category, which means the final bill remain the same for factory trims regardless of market turbulence and brand policy changes. Following order confirmation, Rivian will deliver the vehicle within a maximum duration of four months. The latest announcement by Rivian is significant, as the production woes and long wait times have left a bad taste in buyers' mouths.