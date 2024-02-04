Why Ford Is Cutting Back Production Of The F-150 Lightning

Recently, American automaker Ford announced that it will reduce the weekly production of the F-150 Lightning due to a slower-than-expected demand in the market. Instead, it will shift its focus to meeting demands for other popular models, such as the Bronco and the Ranger.

Throughout 14 generations, the F-150 proved to be Ford's best-selling vehicle, with over 40 million units sold across the world. In 2024, the Ford F-150 will be celebrating the 48th year in a row as America's favorite pickup truck. Ford's all-electric iteration of this popular truck, the F-150 Lightning, grabbed a lot of attention in North America as a reliable and powerful EV.

The demand for electric vehicles has been following an increasing trend in the past few years. According to Reuters, electric cars had a 31% increase in sales across the globe. The F-150 Lightning had an even more dramatic increase in sales. With over 20,000 units sold in 2023, Ford reported that the F-150 Lightning had a 55% increase in demand compared to 2022. However, Ford's expectations regarding their electric truck market demand in 2024 were too high.