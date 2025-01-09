Chevy Reveals 2025 Corvette ZR1 Pricing, And It's A Six-Figure Bargain
It's been over six months since General Motors announced the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Following its July 2024 announcement, the car made headlines again in October 2024 after it hit a top speed of 233 mph on a German test track. This feat cemented itself as the fastest production car made by an American automaker. The ZR1 will almost certainly make headlines again after Chevy dropped a bombshell and finally revealed the price of the much-awaited sports car. Prior to the Detroit Auto Show, which starts on January 10, 2025, Chevy announced that the Corvette ZR1 would be priced a shade under $200,000.
While not "affordable" by any stretch of the imagination, the six-figure price tag of the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette makes for a surprisingly good value-for-money proposition — especially when you compare the price-to-performance ratio that most of its competitors offer. The 2025 Corvette, which is also the first ZR1 variant of the eighth generation Corvette to be announced, created headlines when it was revealed that the new LT7 engine on the vehicle made a staggering 1,064 horsepower. This would make it the most powerful V8 engine ever produced by an American carmaker.
Like previous generations of the ZR1, Chevy offers the car in coupe and convertible configurations. Buyers choosing either of these configurations will also be able to buy the ZR1 in two trim levels: the 1LZ and 3LZ. All variants of the 2025 Corvette ZR1 get the same 5.5L, twin-turbocharged LT7 DOHC flat-plane crank V8 engine that churns out 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm. The peak torque figure of 828 lb-ft is achieved at 6,000 rpm. These figures let the car achieve its 233 mph top speed, and a 0-60 time of just 2.1 seconds, making it the quickest Corvette ever.
What the almost-$200,000 2025 Corvette ZR1 gets you
The 1LZ trim of the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette is the entry-level option, however perplexing the prospect of calling something that costs nearly $200,000 "entry-level" is. Nevertheless, standard features on the 1LZ trim include 8-way power GT1 or Competition Sport seats, rear cameras and camera mirror, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, a 12-inch screen for the instrument cluster, and an engine appearance package.
The pricier 3LZ trim gets all the features of the 1LZ option with some notable upgrades. To begin with, it gets upgraded seats that offer heating and ventilation, as well as ones that offer additional lumbar and wing support. The sound system is upgraded to a 14-speaker Bose system, gaining four additional speakers over the 1LZ trim. This trim also gives consumers more personalization options when it comes to areas like the instrument panel, door trim, and console.
In addition to these trim levels, Chevy also offers two performance packages as an added option for the 2025 Chevrolet ZR1. These include the ZR1 Carbon Fiber Aero Package, and the ZTK Performance Package (ZTK).
The Carbon Fiber Aero Package essentially replaces all the stock aerodynamic elements of the car with a larger, more aggressive-looking (functional) rear wing, front dive planes, a tall hood spoiler, as well as underbody strakes — all designed to provide as much downforce as possible. As for the ZTK Performance Package, it adds in small but important upgrades like stiffer suspension springs and magnetic ride control calibration. Opting for this package will also result in the addition of sportier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.
The ZR1 is the best value for supercar performance
Pricing for the entry-level options of the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 starts at $174,995 (including $1,695 DFC) for the 1LZ Coupe. Opting for the 1LZ hardtop convertible option will jack the price up to $184,995.
Next up are the aforementioned 3LZ variants, the pricing of which starts at $185,995 for the 3LZ Coupe variant. The next step up becomes tantalizingly close to the $200,000 mark, with the 3LZ Convertible option setting buyers back $195,995. Opting for the ZR1 Carbon Fiber Aero Package will pinch your pockets by an additional $8,495, while the ZTK Performance Package adds an additional $1,500 on top of that.
These prices make most of the ZR1's competitors seem overpriced in comparison. The ZR1 goes up against the likes of the 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 RS ($222,500 MSRP), the 2022 McLaren 765LT ($382,500 MSRP), the 2024 Ferrari SF90 XX ($528,764), and the 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto ($608,358). Compared to its rivals, the ZR1's six-figure price tag seems like a bargain.
Chevrolet has confirmed that it expects production of the vehicles to commence at GM's Bowling Green Assembly plant starting Q2 2025. This also means that those interested in getting ahold of the car will need to wait several more months before they can get their ZR1s delivered.