Chevy Reveals 2025 Corvette ZR1 Pricing, And It's A Six-Figure Bargain

It's been over six months since General Motors announced the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Following its July 2024 announcement, the car made headlines again in October 2024 after it hit a top speed of 233 mph on a German test track. This feat cemented itself as the fastest production car made by an American automaker. The ZR1 will almost certainly make headlines again after Chevy dropped a bombshell and finally revealed the price of the much-awaited sports car. Prior to the Detroit Auto Show, which starts on January 10, 2025, Chevy announced that the Corvette ZR1 would be priced a shade under $200,000.

While not "affordable" by any stretch of the imagination, the six-figure price tag of the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette makes for a surprisingly good value-for-money proposition — especially when you compare the price-to-performance ratio that most of its competitors offer. The 2025 Corvette, which is also the first ZR1 variant of the eighth generation Corvette to be announced, created headlines when it was revealed that the new LT7 engine on the vehicle made a staggering 1,064 horsepower. This would make it the most powerful V8 engine ever produced by an American carmaker.

Like previous generations of the ZR1, Chevy offers the car in coupe and convertible configurations. Buyers choosing either of these configurations will also be able to buy the ZR1 in two trim levels: the 1LZ and 3LZ. All variants of the 2025 Corvette ZR1 get the same 5.5L, twin-turbocharged LT7 DOHC flat-plane crank V8 engine that churns out 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm. The peak torque figure of 828 lb-ft is achieved at 6,000 rpm. These figures let the car achieve its 233 mph top speed, and a 0-60 time of just 2.1 seconds, making it the quickest Corvette ever.

